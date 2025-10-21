Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

I’m teeing it up at New York State’s hallowed Bethpage State Park – but I’m green with envy.

That’s because I’m playing the Green course rather than the infamous Black, the host course for last month’s Ryder Cup.

The group I am with has been allocated four rare tee times on the fabled Long Island layout. However, the fourballs have been chosen strictly by handicap – and sadly my 22.8 doesn’t quite cut it.

The Green is actually the original of Bethpage’s five courses. The Bethpage Park Authority acquired the Depression-hit Lenox Hills Country Club and other land in the early 1930s to create the future Bethpage State Park. Lauded golf architect A.W. Tillinghast was hired to modify the existing Lenox Hills Course, which became the Green, as well as design three new courses – the Black (later tweaked by Rees Jones ahead of the 2002 US Open), Red and Blue. The Alfred Tull-designed Yellow followed in 1958.

The opening holes of both the Green and Black are adjacent downhill dogleg-rights that mirror each other, the fairways separated by a stand of trees to finish on greens edged by bunkers and bounded by Round Swamp Road. The two courses then cross underneath the road to continue winding around Bethpage’s wooded slopes, culminating in 18th holes back below the clubhouse. But that’s where any similarity ends.

I watch a couple of the fourballs tee off on Black’s first hole, separated from them by railings bearing the famously ominous inscription: “WARNING – The Black Course Is An Extremely Difficult Course Which We Only Recommend For Highly Skilled Golfers”, before trudging over to join my playing partners.

Some five hours later, my disappointment is behind me, having thoroughly enjoyed my round on the Green. At 6,378 yards from the tips, it is 1,100 yards shorter than its celebrated sibling and, mercifully, far more forgiving. The fairways are wide, the rough is friendly and greens roll well, with bunkers that are not too penal. The classic design features such fun holes as the downhill par-14 tenth, par-3 15th, and the excellent uphill dogleg-right 18th. My only gripes? Scruffy bare patches alongside a number of fairways and greens and way too many unrepaired pitchmarks. Both undoubtedly the result of an overly-popular muni facility played by often thoughtless golfers. Still, the five Bethpage courses see 300,000 rounds played on them each year, so I guess that’s inevitable.

After my round, I wander over to the 18th green on the Black, where the first of our fourballs is finishing up. I ask one of them how he played and get a grumpy “not great” in reply, a view shared by a couple of others because of the severity of the challenge.

Maybe not being able to play it wasn’t such a bad thing after all!

My group had special dispensation to play the course. For most visiting golfers, securing a tee time on Bethpage Black is next to impossible. New York State residents can book online up to seven days in advance, while out of staters can only reserve slots five days beforehand, by which time they’ve likely been snapped up. A few tee times are kept for walk-ups on the day but unless you plan to join dozens of others camping out the night before and take a chance, forget it. The Black is also generally closed on Mondays. If you are somehow successful in getting a tee time on it, a round for non-NY residents is $140 on weekdays and $160 at weekends, with twilight fees of $88 and $100. The course is walking-only, although trolleys can be rented and golfers can also hire caddies. Online reservations can be made for the four other Bethpage courses with green fees ranging from $38 to $48.

Other Long Island courses

Take heart if you cannot get on Bethpage Black, however. During my first visit to both Long Island and upstate New York, I discover that there is plenty more golf and lots to enjoy away from the fairways.

For Long Island, 2025 has been a big year. Quite apart from being the focus of the golfing world for September’s Ryder Cup, it is where F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel about New York’s super-rich, The Great Gatsby, was set exactly 100 years ago.

Starting just across the Hudson River from the Big Apple’s Manhattan and incorporating both its Brooklyn and Queens boroughs, Long Island is well named, stretching around 120 miles from the Hudson into the Atlantic.

It is home to almost 130 golf courses, more than 60 of which are open to the public. I play two more while on the island.

Some 20 miles east of Farmingdale, where Bethpage State Park is located, Timber Point is a 27-hole facility on Long Island’s South Shore, its original 18 holes designed by Harry Colt and Charles Alison opening in 1925. Timber Point was once an exclusive private club, but visiting golfers are very much welcomed today and the period, colonial-style mansion at its heart is now the clubhouse.

Its three nines play around lakes and wetlands alongside Great South Bay, with the constant sea breeze adding jeopardy to shots. Rounds cost $50 on weekdays and $54 at weekends.

Heading through The Hamptons – Long Island’s super-rich enclave – I pass by the historic and ultra-private Shinnecock Hills, which will host its sixth US Open in 2026, en route to Long Island’s easternmost tip.

There, I play Montauk Downs State Park Golf Course, another gem that dates back to 1927 before a 1968 re-design by Robert Trent Jones Sr and son Rees.

The course ranks among the best municipal courses in America and is an absolute joy to play, offering plenty of risk and reward opportunities besides greens that are fast and true.

Green fees are $95 on weekdays and $106 at weekends.

Exploring Long Island

Danfords Hotel & Marina, in the North Shore hamlet of Port Jefferson, makes a handy base for exploring the western part of Long Island and playing Bethpage, while the Hotel Indigo East End is perfect for its eastern areas.

The Hamptons and Long Island’s Gold Coast are where many of the Gatsby-era elite built opulent mansions. None is more lavish than the 127-room Oheka Castle.

Built in 1919 on the island’s highest point as a summer home by financier and philanthropist Otto Hermann Kahn in the style of a grand French chateau, Oheka hosted royalty, presidents and Hollywood stars including Charlie Chaplin at extravagant ‘Jazz Age’ parties and partly inspired Gatsby’s estate in the novel.

Now a luxury hotel and events venue after a $40million restoration to recreate its ‘Roaring Twenties’ grandeur, it has been used as the backdrop for movie and TV productions, including Succession, and is open for tours.

Long Island’s sandy soils and maritime climate are ideal for vine growing and wine making. There are around 60 wineries, among them sustainable winery Sparkling Pointe Vineyard on the island’s North Fork, where I join a tour and tasting. The star is its 2014 Brut Seduction, a snip at $70 a bottle.

Just beyond Montauk Downs State Park Golf Course on the eastern tip of the South Fork, Montauk Point State Park is one of six state parks in the area and incorporates Montauk Lighthouse – New York State’s oldest lighthouse, commissioned by George Washington in 1792. It is perched on a cliff above the Atlantic.

Upstate New York

Leaving Long Island, I set off to explore upstate New York, following the Hudson River north. The state boasts close to 1,000 courses, including 24 on the New York Golf Trail.

Among those is the Donald Ross-designed beauty at The Sagamore Resort, a stylish and elegant grand dame nestling on the shores of Lake George. It sits in the foothills of the beautiful, forest-clad Adirondack Mountains and has welcomed guests since 1883. It’s my home for the night but I’m up early to catch dawn breaking over the mountains across the lake before my tee time.

The first hole sets the tone for an exhilarating round, sweeping downhill from an elevated tee that gives stirring vistas of the lake and the green Adirondacks beyond, flecked with the beginnings of autumn’s yellow-gold, flame-red and burnt-orange hues.

The course follows the natural contours of the hilly landscape, the narrow fairways cutting through the hardwood forest and the undulating greens protected by steep-faced, deep bunkers. A free shuttle service runs between the resort and the course, where green fees start at $155 for guests and $175 for non-residents.

Lake George is a popular summer destination. I board the Morgan, the resort’s replica of a 19th century steamboat, for a leisurely cruise, passing by lakeside houses with their own docked boats.

Travelling on to Watkins Glen, at the southern end of Seneca Lake in the state’s picturesque Finger Lakes region, I take a gentle hike past 19 waterfalls tumbling over cliffs and ledges along the two-mile Gorge Trail in Watkins Glen State Park.

Petrolheads will know the town for the Watkins Glen International racetrack, home to the US Grand Prix for 20 years until 1980. There are reminders of that in the quaint downtown and in the rustic Seneca Lodge diner, where the track’s F1 heritage is celebrated with evocative memorabilia filling the walls.

My journey takes me up to Niagara Falls State Park for my first experience of the mighty torrents from the US perspective rather than the Canadian side, and despite the pink poncho provided, I get soaked witnessing the Bridal Veil Falls just feet away from the thundering torrent on the ‘Cave of

the Winds’ wooden walkways.

I end my New York state adventure in Rochester, where Oak Hill Country Club staged the 1995 Ryder Cup contest, dramatically won by Europe after a memorable comeback.

It is another private members’ club, and I have no time for more golf anyway. So, before my flights home, I stop off at the Erie Canal, celebrating its 200th anniversary in 2025, and visit the Eastman Museum, the home of Kodak founder George Eastman and the world’s oldest photography museum.

For golf and much more besides, Long Island and upstate New York are hard to beat – even if you can’t play Bethpage Black.

