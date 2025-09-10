Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Mallorca has a burgeoning reputation as one of the world’s premier golf destinations, and it doesn’t take long to see exactly why that is.

The sun-kissed Balearic Isle welcomes around 12 million visitors a year, with a large and growing chunk of them heading to the Mediterranean for a dream golf break. Its 24 courses are all within an hour’s drive of each other, making it the ideal destination if you want to tick a few new tracks off your list without having to travel too far to do so.

• Sicily: Home to one of Europe’s best luxury golf resorts

• A golf trip to Austria will shock you. Here’s why.

Just five minutes from the island’s capital, Palma, you’ll find Arabella Golf, Mallorca’s leading resort and home to a total of 63 holes – including Son Muntaner, the resort’s flagship course and the previous host venue of the DP World Tour’s Mallorca Golf Open. Considered one of the most stunning courses on the island, it is home to abundant flora and fauna, including “Na Capitana”, Mallorca’s oldest olive tree. It boasts a stunning location between the “Na Burguesa” mountain range and the Bay of Palma.

It’s also home to Son Vida Golf, a legend among European golfers given its status as Mallorca’s first course. Inspired by the game’s rich history, it’s famed for its technical design and need for skill and strategy over power hitting. The island’s oldest golf course, it opened in 1964 and hosted the Balearic Open twice in the 1990s, one of which was won by Seve Ballesteros. It is complemented by Son Quint, considered a ‘rebel’ course and promoting an aggressive approach. This is where Tiger Woods played with son Charlie in the summer of 2022.

• This Spanish golf hotbed is set to host the Ryder Cup

• Greece: 3 golf courses you need to play on holiday

A short drive from Palma airport, you’ll find San Gual which, according to former Masters champion Ian Woosnam, is reminiscent of Augusta National. Who are we to argue with former world No.1 Woosie? The 2006 Ryder Cup captain is a huge fan, and it’s certain you will be too. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a golf experience that’s great fun with wide and open fairways, you’d best check out Mairoris.

Despite its relatively small size, Mallorca is one of the most accessible destinations in Europe, with regular flights from most major UK airports. It’s also extremely affordable compared to many other destinations. With all this in mind, it is a destination well worth a place on your bucket list.