Playing golf in Japan is like playing nowhere else on earth.

Traditionally reserved for members of exclusive clubs, the Land of the Rising Sun is increasingly opening up to overseas golfers to help offset falling membership numbers as their age demographic rises.

Many of Japan’s 2,200 golf clubs have caddies. They are mostly female and always smartly uniformed, often with one allocated per fourball group and everyone riding together in a buggy or the caddie riding on an electric trolley holding all the golf bags.

Some courses have paths with magnetic strips below to guide the buggies, which caddies can remotely control to send them on to the next tee while golfers are putting.

Golf is also an all-day affair. You are given morning and afternoon tee times for each nine holes and have to take an hour’s mandatory lunch break in between.

Visiting golfers must be aware of strictly-observed protocols after their round, too. When using the hot spring baths, or onsens, in many clubhouses, they must shower before entering them and not let any clothing or towels touch the water, and tattoos are banned.

While all of Japan’s prefectures have courses, the warmer climate of the country’s south means that golf can be played there year-round.

Two stand out as golf destinations, offering high-end golf resorts as well as more traditional clubs – Miyazaki on Kyushu, one of Japan’s four main islands, and Okinawa, a chain of subtropical islands 400 miles south of mainland Japan known as “Japan’s Hawaii”.

OKINAWA

Unlike the mainland, it is possible to play a round on one of the archipelago’s 20 or so golf courses open to the public in a morning or afternoon, leaving the rest of the day free to sightsee or relax on its white-sand beaches.

The courses are spread across several islands, with most located on the main Okinawa Island.

One of the most popular places to stay and play at is Kanucha Resort, 50 miles north of its capital, Naha. Set in the island’s forested, northern Yambaru region, the resort offers luxury accommodation in nine blocks overlooking the crystal-clear Pacific Ocean surrounded by its picturesque and hilly 18-hole golf course.

Playing in a buggy accommodating four players and their bags, some holes laid out on higher elevations give commanding ocean views with others playing right down to the water’s edge.

Other golf resorts include the 27-hole PGM Golf Resort Okinawa, half-way between Naha and Kanucha, and Kanehide Kise Country Club, with its on-property Ritz-Carlton, Okinawa hotel.

Among Okinawa’s off-course activities are snorkelling and diving its coral reefs, island-hopping, visiting Shurijo Castle, which is being rebuilt following a devastating fire, and seeing the azalea and cherry blossoms at Higashi Village in early spring.

MIYAZAKI

Located in the south-east of Kyushu, Miyazaki has around two dozen courses, most of them near Miyazaki City.

The Phoenix Seagaia Resort is its shining star, incorporating two top-drawer courses and the Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort hotel.

The 27-hole Phoenix Country Club is one of Japan’s top three courses and has hosted the Japan Golf Tour’s Dunlop Phoenix Tournament since 1974. Past winners on its pine grove-lined fairways include Tiger Woods, Seve Ballesteros and Brooks Koepka. The Tom Watson Course, designed by the eight-time major winner, features narrow fairways which cut through the pines. Caddies are provided at the Country Club course, while players on the Watson course can drive their own buggies.

Miyazaki Lakeside Golf Club’s 18-hole course is laid out over hilly terrain and, unusually, has a driverless funicular to take golfers down a steep, wooded slope to get from the upper part of the course to the lower holes.

The revered Miyazaki Country Club is the oldest course in the prefecture, having been open since 1960.

Away from the fairways, sights near Miyazaki City include the Aoshima island shrine and the Miyazki Jingu Shrine, a Shinto forest shrine dedicated to Japan’s first emperor, Emperor Jimmu, where Japanese civilisation is said to have begun.

