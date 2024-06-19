Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Golf getaways are thriving and the luxurious 5-star resorts at Kempinski know that.

Each year, its portfolio of 82 international hotels is growing in popularity thanks to their expertly designed golf courses and stunning locations.

So, here are six of our favourites, from Belek to Bali.

Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Meticulous restoration has re-invigorated The Capital Kempinski Hotel Singapore. Situated on a private island, it was originally built in 1904 and boasts a Venetian Renaissance style, which now belongs to a uniquely charming 155-room hotel. Complete with an elegant spa and a saltwater relaxation pool, the feature you’re here for is the Sentosa Golf Club – with two courses that twist and turn around lagoons, rock formations, waterfalls and creeks.

Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko

At the foot of Bulgaria’s Pirin mountains, Bansko is a hidden gem. The Kempinski Hotel Grand Arena Bansko takes in spectacular views of the surrounding summits and has three pools. The course at Pirin Golf & Country Club is designed by and bears the name of Masters champion Ian Woosnam and navigates four lakes, a river and 80 bunkers.

Apurva Kempinski Bali

The Apurva Kempinski Bali is perched atop a cliff at Nusa Dua, overlooking the Indian Ocean and more than half of its rooms have private plunge pools. Bali is renowned for its beachfront luxury, but the golf here is every bit as attractive. New Kuta Golf combines 18 holes with breathtaking views of limestone cliffs and the ocean, whilst guests can also enjoy Bali National Golf Club – one of the top courses in Indonesia and the Asia Pacific region.

Kempinski Nile Hotel

The Kempinski Nile Hotel Cairo is located near the ancient monuments that make Egypt’s capital city such a popular destination. Guests can enjoy a game of footgolf, or a championship test at The Madinaty Golf Club. You’ll have access to a stroll along the banks of the famous River Nile, whilst a stay in Cairo wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Kempinski Hotel Das Tirol Kitzbuehel Alps

Dedicate some time to relaxation at Kempinski Hotel Das Tirol Kitzbuehel Alps, with its indoor and outdoor pools and a spacious spa. Nestled in the stunning landscape of the Tyrolean Alps in Austria, there are four courses in the picturesque Wilder Kaiser Range, all just five minutes from the town centre. Golf Course Kitzbühel-Schwarzsee-Reith has exceptional mountain views and unfolds through forests and beneath towering rock faces.

Kempinski Hotel The Dome

Belek offers golf enthusiasts an abundance of choice with its impressive selection of courses. Nestled within the Antalya Golf Club complex, Kempinski Hotel The Dome is a charming Mediterranean resort and for the ultimate golf holiday experience, check out PGA National Antalya Golf Club. It’s a challenging 18-hole course that seamlessly integrates with the surrounding forests.