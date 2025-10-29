Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

A new study has ranked more than 400 US cities to uncover the best (and worst) states for a golf trip.

Sports media site The Action Network compared course availability, lodging costs, and climate to rank the top 20 – and there was a clear winner.

According to the analysis, Florida is the undisputed golf capital of the US, with ten cities in the top 20 nationwide — more than any other state. Five of those rank in the top ten overall, establishing the Sunshine States as a year-round golf powerhouse.

• ‘I played Sergio Garcia’s new course. Here are 6 things I noticed’

• Playing golf in Long Island and Upstate New York

Arizona, meanwhile, ranked highly, with Scottsdale, Yuma, Goodyear, Mesa and Phoenix inside the top 20. Scottsdale, home to the famous TPC Scottsdale, ranked as the overall No.1 city. It racked up a golf getaway score 92.51 out of 100.

In comparison, Fort Myers, in Florida, ranked second in the list of top cities with a 79.69 golf getaway score. Yuma scored 75.39 and Indio, in California, earned 70.79 points.

Fort Myers boasts 20 public courses per 100,000 residents — the most of any Florida city and second only to Scottsdale’s 25 nationwide. Paired with a warm climate averaging highs of 85° and lows of 65°, it’s one of the most consistent year-round golf spots in the US.

• Sicily: Home to one of Europe’s best luxury golf resorts

• The first island golf course has opened in Saudi Arabia

If you’re looking for affordability, the Action Network study recommends going to Kissimmee (#5) and Orlando (#12). Kissimmee offers the lowest lodging costs in the top 20 ($645.53 for five days), while Orlando averages just $696.62.

High-end travellers, on the other hand, should look no further than Boca Raton (#8) and West Palm Beach (#16). Both provide some of the highest concentrations of private courses in the country (36 and 59 within 20 miles, respectively).

And when it comes to emerging destinations, North Port (#13) and Daytona Beach (#14) are rising stars. They offer reliable, subtropical weather and keep costs manageable, with five-day lodging under $1,000.