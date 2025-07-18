Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Highland golf is an unforgettable experience. Among the mountains and glens lie some of Scotland’s finest courses, marked out by their charming layouts and breathtaking views.

Here you’ll find rugged links and sweeping heathland tracks. You’ll play amongst diverse wildlife and breathe that fresh Highland air. You’ll also get to enjoy the region’s world-renowned hospitality.

But what are the hidden gems of this spectacular golfing haven? Here we look at five beautiful tracks that offer you the best of Highland golf at an affordable rate.

Whalsay

Discover the unforgettable charm of Whalsay Golf Club — the most northerly 18-hole golf course in the UK. Located on the rugged, remote island of Whalsay in Shetland, this unique course offers breathtaking coastal views and a truly wild golfing experience. Far from the bustle of mainland life, you’ll find peace, solitude, and dramatic North Sea backdrops on every hole. Whether you’re chasing birdies or simply escaping to nature, Whalsay promises a golfing experience like no other.

Come for the challenge, stay for the scenery. A true hidden gem for the adventurous golfer.

Green fee £40. Golf at the edge of the world awaits at Whalsay.

Tain

Tain is a dream championship-length golf course of 6,404 yards encompassing 18 holes, combining links and heathland, tucked beside the meandering River Tain in Ross-Shire in the Scottish Highlands, with views over the Dornoch.

Originally designed by the Grand Old Man of Golf himself, Old Tom Morris, this is as testing and fun track. Although you’ll be distracted by the mountain views and seascapes, otters, deer, pine martens, heron, buzzards, and all the other indigenous feathered and furred wildlife.

As five-time Open champion Peter Thomson said: “Tain is a classic and a ‘must visit’ on any Highland golfing holiday.”

Green fee £95. Experience the magic of Tain for yourself.

Grantown on Spey

Set in the heart of the Cairngorms National Park, Grantown on Spey Golf Club is a true Highland gem. Established in 1890, this scenic James Braid designed 18-hole course combines heritage, charm, and challenge, framed by tree-lined fairways and mountain views.

New for 2025, the Bobby Cruickshank Hickory Experience offers a unique step back in time. Play the original nine-hole course with authentic hickory clubs, explore Cruickshank’s remarkable legacy through a dedicated film and exhibition, and connect with the roots of Scottish golf—right where Bobby’s passion for the game began.

Green fee £50pp four-ball rate. Connect with the roots of Scottish golf at Grantown on Spey.

Muir of Ord

Muir of Ord Golf Club’s 18-hole heathland‑moorland course, just north of Inverness, offers a striking blend of natural beauty, strategic design, and rich heritage. Founded in 1875 and recently celebrating its 150th anniversary, this charming layout still retains much of James Braid’s 1920s craftsmanship. At 5,542 yards (par 68), the course demands accurate play. Tight fairways, well‑guarded greens, and tricky back‑to‑back par‑3s provide a thoroughly enjoyable test for golfers of all levels.

Unique features include the scenic Inverness — Wick railway running through the course and panoramic views of Ben Wyvis and the Beauly Firth. This year’s milestone sees special events, including a pro‑Am, making it an ideal time to experience one of Scotland’s hidden gems

Whether you’re drawn by history, challenge, or stunning Highland scenery, Muir of Ord is a must‑play in 2025.

You can take up its special offer of a fourball for just £150 if you quote “Muir 150”. Savour the delights of Highland golf at Muir of Ord this summer.

Kings Golf Club Inverness

The Kings Golf Club Inverness is proud to rank among Scotland’s Top 100 golf courses and the Top 100 GB & Ireland under £65 with Golf World. The course has hosted major events like the Scottish Men’s Area Team Championship in 2021 and will welcome the Scottish Golf Girls Amateur Championship in July 2025.

Members and guests enjoy a friendly, relaxed, and welcoming experience from arrival to departure. The Kings is building a strong reputation as one of the Highlands’ best courses, with growing visitor numbers and membership. Facilities include a pro shop, bar and restaurant, full practice area, and modern changing facilities.

Special offer –1pm to 4pm Monday to Friday £40 per person with Promo Code – Bunk01. Tee-times must be booked via the pro shop on 01463 225651. Get the royal treatment at Kings Golf Club Inverness.

