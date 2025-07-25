Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Golf in Moray and Aberdeenshire offers you everything. The regions are perhaps not as heralded in the game as East Lothian’s famed Golf Coast, the Open venues of Ayrshire or, of course, the home of the game itself, St Andrews. But here you’ll find testing links, picturesque heathland courses and adventurous parkland tracks.

You’ll also enjoy breathtaking views, coupled with the warmest of welcomes. So maybe it’s time to savour what the area has to offer.

Here we’ve put together a selection of five of the finest golf experiences in Moray and Aberdeenshire.

Fraserburgh

Fraserburgh Golf Club is one of the most historic and purest links experiences. Located 40 miles north of Aberdeen, it has been providing golfers with a memorable golfing experience over many centuries.

The club was founded in 1777 with the course redesigned by James Braid in 1922. Corbiehill Championship Course offers golfers a truly authentic links golf experience. The layout provides a memorable mixture of holes allowing players to play all the shots required to master a true links test.

The British Golf Museum, St Andrews, has Fraserburgh GC as the 5th oldest club in Scotland and the 7th oldest in the World.

Be part of the game’s history at Fraserburgh Golf Club. Green fee from £50 pp

Inchmarlo

Inchmarlo Golf Centre, set in the heart of Royal Deeside in Banchory, is a year round destination blending challenge and charm. Its nine hole Queen’s Course, designed by Graeme Webster in 1997, offers a mix of demanding par threes and fours through parkland terrain.

Complemented by a fully automated, floodlit, driving range, plus dedicated short game facilities and coaching bays, it serves all skill levels. Visitors have praised the centre’s “immaculate new Toptracer Range Technology” and scenic woodland setting, as well as its welcoming staff and well kept course.

Enjoy golf, practice, and community, wrapped in Deeside beauty, at Inchmarlo. Green fee from £19.

Kintore

Set amidst the rolling Aberdeenshire countryside, Kintore Golf Club offers more than just a round—it delivers a true golfing experience. This tricky par-70 parkland course challenges players of all levels with tight fairways, strategic bunkering, and undulating greens.

What sets Kintore apart are the breathtaking views across the Don basin, with the Grampian hills and Bennachie providing a stunning natural backdrop.

But it’s not just about the course—Kintore is a golf club in every sense, with a warm, welcoming atmosphere and a strong community spirit.

Whether you’re visiting or local, Kintore promises golf with heart and heritage in every swing. Green fee £40.

Peterhead

Founded in 1841, Peterhead Golf Club is one of Scotland’s oldest and most scenic links courses. Nestled along the rugged Buchan coastline, this challenging 18-hole layout offers breathtaking views and true links golf in its purest form.

With rolling fairways, pot bunkers, and ever-changing coastal winds, it’s a must-play for any golf enthusiast.

For a limited time, Scottish residents can enjoy this golfing gem for just £45—normally £65—when quoting Bunkered upon enquiry.

Don’t miss your chance to experience one of the northeast’s finest courses at an unbeatable rate. Book now and play the legend.

Spey Bay

Nestled along the stunning Moray coastline, Spey Bay Golf Club offers a pure, traditional links golf experience like no other. The newly reimagined routing enhances playability while preserving the natural contours of Ben Sayers original design.

With firm, fast fairways, coastal views, and ever-changing wind, every round is a fresh challenge. Whether you’re a purist chasing authentic links golf or a casual player looking for breathtaking scenery and memorable moments, Spey Bay delivers.

Come and experience golf as it was meant to be played — raw, real, and unforgettable. Spey Bay awaits your next golfing adventure. Green fee £80

