Not many golf courses in Scotland’s cities share design credentials with Augusta National, home of The Masters, and Cypress Point – but Pollok can.

Pollok Golf Club has been around since 1892 and its parkland layout was redesigned in the 1920s by Augusta course architect Dr Alister MacKenzie.

His unique stamp is evident throughout Pollok’s lush fairways, which wind their way through mature woodland to subtly-sloped manicured greens.

It is a classic par-71 course – with three par 3s and two par 5s – and measures 6387 yards off white medal tees.

Game strategy is necessary to score well, with pinpoint positioning required on fairways for the approach to well-protected greens, just like Augusta.

But while only the privileged few will ever grace the greens of The Masters venue, Pollok is always keen for visitors to enjoy its golfing delights. Tee times are readily available both on the club website and Golf Now and guests are always assured of a warm welcome. In fact, that hospitality is something the club particularly prides itself on.

Andrew McGregor general manager explained: “Pollok is a very welcoming golf club. Our members and staff provide a wonderful atmosphere, to ensure that visitors to the club thoroughly enjoy their day.”

Now those who take advantage of that generous hospitality will find a course in the best condition it’s ever been.

Work elevates the experience

While Pollok has a celebrated past, it is also looking to the future with a series of tweaks to Dr MacKenzie’s original designs.

The club has taken on a programme of works to the course which have already enhanced the playing experience for members and visitors.

It has undertaken renovation works over the last few years, updating the bunkering on the course, re opening of ditches which had previously been closed, adding an extra feature to holes 5, 6, 7 and 10.

A new irrigation system has also been introduced, to ensure the course is in pristine condition at all times.

Easily accessible for all

Pollok is just a 15-minute drive from Glasgow city centre – and provides an oasis of calm from the urban hustle and bustle.

The course is set within Pollok Country Park, on Glasgow’s south side. Roaming deer are a frequent sight and Pollok House, an elegant Georgian mansion currently undergoing multimillion-pound renovation, overlooks the course.

The club runs a number of events which allow non-members to get a taste of the quality on offer at Pollok – on and off the course.

There are four ‘opens’ a year – a ladies tri-am, which is linked to the Beatson Cancer Charity; a gents open; a seniors open and a mixed open. Additionally the club is open to hosting corporate events throughout the year.

In addition, a Stephen Gallacher Foundation junior golf event was held at Pollok earlier this year and is due to return in 2026.

It has also hosted the ProDream USA Junior Masters for the past five years – which puts the spotlight on Scotland’s golfing boy and girl stars of the future and gives them an opportunity to showcase their talent.

In the recent past, Pollok has also hosted Tartan Pro Tour events run by former Open champion Paul Lawrie.

It all adds up to an overall golfing package which would have Dr MacKenzie beaming with pride.

Pollok Golf Club is a truly premier golfing experience not to be missed – and is ready to roll the welcome mat out to all visitors. To book for 2026 contact [email protected] or book on-line at the club’s website.

About Partnership content

Some bunkered online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels.

This can take two different forms.

“Presented by”

This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser.

“In partnership with”

This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.