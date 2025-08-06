Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Prague has a reputation as a party town but there’s a lot more to the Czech capital than beer and bachelor parties.

Popular spots such as the Old Town, Charles Bridge or Prague Castle do get busy but saunter a block or two on either side of the main streets and you’ll discover an entirely different city.

Here you can enjoy a quiet beer or memorable meal in harmony with the rest of Prague’s citizenry and the quality of these cafes and restaurants is, dare I say, far better and noticeably cheaper than the thronging ‘tourist traps’. This is the kind of Prague I like.

SWEET SPOT

The Czech capital sits at the ‘sweet spot’ of Europe so it’s easy to get to. And you probably don’t know it, but the city is practically surrounded by golf. I stayed in the Old Town to enjoy its many attributes then each morning my driver whisked me off to the day’s golf course, usually less than an hour away.

PGA NATIONAL OAKS PRAGUE

There are a dozen good golf options around Prague and the latest is perhaps its best. Designed by Kyle Phillips of Kingsbarns fame, the PGA National Oaks Prague opened in 2020 and in 2024 hosted the Czech Masters. The course runs through trees for the opening and closing holes with a more spacious stretch in the middle. It’s not too long off the Yellow Tees and you get that flattering feeling if you’re playing well, which is always a sign of a well-considered design. The Oaks is managed by Troon Golf which, to my mind, is always another good sign. Back at the clubhouse, the food was fabulous, the beer delectable and the service impeccable.

ALBATROSS GOLF RESORT

Another premier venue that has hosted the Czech Masters is Albatross Golf Resort. Olympic champion Nelly Korda chose the Albatross for her practice rounds ahead of the 2024 AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews so that gives some indication of the course’s calibre. There’s a lot of water out there, but the quality of fairways and greens is exceptional, as are the superb clubhouse facilities and food.

PRAGUE CITY GOLF

Around 15 minutes southeast of the city, Prague City Golf has links-like swells, rapid greens and water aplenty. Here, Alex Cejka, the Czech/German tour pro, with British architect Jeremy Ford, created something akin to a Scottish coastal course. Key to their success was hiring Scotsman Mick McShane as the shaper. McShane, known as the ‘Michalengalo’ of ‘ripped’ fairways worked on the likes of Kingsbarns and the Castle Course in St Andrews. They’ve recently added a sleek new clubhouse and slightly changed the routing. Open to the wind, Prague City packs a punch with 130 bunkers, many of the ‘pot’ variety and a steady test that you’ll do your level best to beat.

FURTHER AFIELD

I’ve played a few other courses around town – Panorama springs to mind some 40 minutes southeast. Blackbridge closer to the centre is an undulating, open parkland while 40 minutes southwest, Karlstejn Golf Club offers 27 holes overlooked by the impressive Castle Karlstejn. A little further on is Greensgate Golf Club in the town of Pilsen (where the delicious Pilsner beer stems from), well worth the hour’s drive.

Prague offers the perfect combination of culture, cuisine and golf courses. The season is similar to our own but if you’re looking for a great city break with a few rounds of excellent golf thrown in, look no further, it’s one of the most affordable cities. You’ll pay around $3 for a large glass of that delicious beer, while dinner with drinks (a block away from the tourist traps) will set you back around $20 a head.

