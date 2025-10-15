Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Shura Links, Saudi Arabia’s first island golf course, has officially opened on Shura Island at The Red Sea.

Designed by golf course architect Brian Curley and managed by Golf Saudi, the par-72, 7,400-yard course will provide a unique coastal links experience in the Middle East.

Winding through native mangroves and sweeping dunes, the 18-hole course drifts along the Red Sea shoreline in typical links fashion.

“The opening of Shura Links is a landmark achievement in the Kingdom’s pursuit of global leadership in sports and tourism,” said H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Golf Saudi.

“It reflects the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 and underscores PIF’s commitment to unlocking new sectors that diversify our economy and elevate quality of life.

“Situated at the heart of The Red Sea, Shura Links is more than a world-class golf course – it is a powerful realisation of how this unique destination can be transformed into an engine for investment, luxury tourism, and sustainable opportunities for future generations.”

The venue will also feature a vibrant focal point for golfers and visitors: the beachfront clubhouse.

Inspired by native flora and fauna, it boasts panoramic views across the eighteenth green and features elevated dining, retail, and relaxation areas designed to enhance the visitor experience.

“Shura Links sets a new benchmark for the game of golf in the region,” said John Pagano, group CEO of Red Sea Global.

“It’s more than just a course – it’s a place to connect, challenge yourself, and experience the full beauty of The Red Sea.

“This is another proud milestone in our mission to reshape global tourism through sustainability and design, and a significant step in building Red Sea Global’s diverse sports portfolio, aligning perfectly with Vision 2030’s goal of establishing Saudi Arabia as a premier global sporting destination.”

As well as tailored green fee options for nine and 18-hole play, Shura Links will offer an adventure putting course, a grass practice range and putting green and a fully grassed short game area.

Curley, principal of Curley-Wagner Golf Design, said: “From the onset, Shura Links was designed to blend seamlessly with its natural, brilliant white, sand dunes surroundings, while delivering a one-of-a-kind golf experience.

“It’s a course built to challenge seasoned pros from the tournament tees, yet the ‘find your ball’ theme is also inviting for those trying golf for the first time. With Shura Links opening its doors, golfers from around the world can experience its unique character and world-class design.”