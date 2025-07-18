Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

With its stunning location in the Scottish Borders, the SCHLOSS Roxburghe has long been a beacon of luxury and sophistication.

The historic manor that sits at the heart of a grand country estate is an obvious draw to those seeking out some high-class rest and relaxation. But it’s developments on the golf front that have caught the eye in recent years.

SCHLOSS took over the business in 2017. Since then, a program of changes has seen it step up into the premier league of UK resorts and the standout golf venue in its region.

Readers of this title voted The Roxburghe the sixth best golf experience in Scotland. Meanwhile, National Club Golfer ranked it 18th in its list of GB and Ireland golf resorts and it was the only venue in the Borders to make the top 100. It also came in 30th in Today’s Golfer’s list of Top 100 UK & Ireland Golf Resorts.

Now, a visit from one of the world’s leading tours is the latest confirmation of that elevated status.

HotelPlanner Tour visits The Roxburghe

The Roxburghe has staged a number of professional events in the past, but the arrival of the HotelPlanner Tour will see its most illustrious line-up yet.

The Farmfoods Scottish Challenge takes place from July 31 to August 3 and will host some of the game’s most promising young players, along with established stars. Former British Masters champion Renato Paratore will contend along with two-time DP World Tour winner Eddie Pepperell.

A pro-am on the Wednesday offers a chance to get inside the ropes to see these stars up close. But hurry if you want to be among the lucky contestants because the deadline for entry is July 25.

An outstanding and testing course

Paratore, Pepperell and co will play over a layout that is among the best in the country.

Legendary designer Dave Thomas, the man behind Ryder Cup venue The Belfry, laid out this strategic masterpiece, which was opened in 1997 with a match between Nick Faldo and Colin Montgomerie.

Since SCHLOSS took the reins further enhancements have seen it reach an even more elevated status. World-renowned firm IMG Golf Services has overseen improvements that put it among the best tracks in the country.

A picturesque setting alongside the serene River Teviot adds to the charm of the course, which winds gently through woodland.

At more than 7,000 yards from the championship tees, it’s a challenging layout. But a variety of teeing options and the course’s consistently excellent conditioning make it playable for all.

Signature hole is the 14th, The Viaduct, which former Ryder Cup captain Sam Torrance has named among his favourite in Scotland, commenting: “It’s such a beautiful hole in such a glorious setting.”

Stay and play at the Roxburghe

If reading about The Roxburghe has tickled your fancy for a crack at the course, then it’s easy to book a stay or a tee time.

You can play the Roxburghe from just £65.

If you stay, you can choose from a range of accommodation options. The historic manor house includes 20 rooms and suites in the main building along with rooms in the charming neighbouring courtyard. The estate house has 58 rooms and suites which combine elegance with modern comfort. Then there are the delightful self-catering cottages in their picturesque woodland setting.

The SCHLOSS Roxburghe is Scottish golf’s fastest rising star. Now’s the time to find out why.

