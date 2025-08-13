Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Scintillating Sicily is renowned for its lemons and landmarks, but the island – the largest in the Mediterranean – is well worth visiting for a taste of its golf courses.

Admittedly, they are in short supply off the toe of Italy’s boot, but that makes the trip here even better. There are 45 holes at the magnificent Verdura Resort, near Sciacca, that is a must on any Sicilian itinerary, while Il Picciolo Etna Golf Resort is another that embodies everything the island has to offer.

Once off the golf course, do nothing but indulge yourself in the incredible food, wine, and culture.

Verdura Shore

Another Phillips design, Verdura Shore neighbours the Links, and while it doesn’t receive the same attention as its sibling, it’s no less enjoyable, whilst being every bit as easy on the eye. The front nine starts with three demanding par-4s and climbs through the estate before heading back towards the coast on the back nine. That’s where you’ll meet the Mediterranean, with six holes to play. Once again, large greens and tricky bunkers wait to catch you out. Word of advice: you might want to take an extra club every now and again to fight off the prevailing winds. It’s easy to see how the resort once staged the Rocco Forte Sicilian Open, formerly on the DP World Tour.

Verdura Links

Where else would you rather be right now than the stunning Sicilian coastline? Especially if we’re talking about Verdura Resort. Nestled alongside the Mediterranean, there is no setting like it in the world of golf and there isn’t just one, but two, championship courses here. The aptly-named Verdura Links, designed by Kyle Phillips, opened in 2010 and is already one of Italy’s best courses. Meanwhile, recent renovation has seen a number of new features added to ensure that each hole presents a unique test. The greens at Verdura Links are big and quick, while water is never too far away. The three-hole stretch from the sixth to the eighth is regarded as one of the most picturesque in Europe.

Il Picciolo Etna

On the slopes of Mount Etna, you’ll find The Picciolo Golf Club – Sicily’s original 18-hole golf course. Developed in 1989 by the renowned architect Luigi Rota Caremoli, it was forged by the lava stone of the active stratovolcano on the east coast of the island. The layout has had the honour of hosting several open championships, a fine indicator of its rich history and reputation. Spread across 44 hectares of hilly terrain, a round here is all about navigating the natural landscape that has made the design so unique. And, of course, the extremely tight fairways and water hazards. Surrounded by nature, this is a Sicilian paradise that you’ll never tire of.