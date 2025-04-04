Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Gil Hanse gets everywhere. Whether it’s original designs or restorations, the Floridian has had a hand in some of the best courses around the world.

So, we’ve picked out five of his best pieces of work that you can play.

Cabot Highlands

From – £250

You don’t need to look too far from home to find a top Hanse design. Phil Mickelson won the Scottish Open here before he collected the Claret Jug in 2013, and he credited the formerly know Castle Stuart with getting his game sharp. Generous fairways will lead you to green complexes surrounded by bunkers and run-offs that have brought the best in the game to their knees.

Streamsong Black

From – $179

Practice your lag putting before arriving at Streamsong. Hanse’s Black Course is the most recent addition to this Florida resort, and it’s probably the most fun to play. You’ll find massive greens where you’ll want a yardage rather than a read from your caddie and fairways that are, almost, impossible to miss.

Pinehurst, No.4

From – $169

Hanse will tell you that the No.4 course, which opened in 2018, is a totally different course from Tom Fazio’s route that preceded it, therefore he counts it as an original design creation. It’s all about the bunkers. Where the old design featured hundreds of small, penal pot bunkers, Hanse has opted for vaster ‘waste areas’, which we kinda like, to be honest!

Los Angeles Country Club, North Course

From – N/A

Set in Beverly Hills, this might be the most valuable piece of golf property on the planet. This is a members’ club, but you can play here too if you know the right people. If you get the chance, be sure to take it. You’re going to find lots of half-par holes here, where it says four on the card but, in reality, you’re looking at a 4.5. Hanse was brought in to restore the course to its previous glory, and he certainly did that. The North Course hosted the recent US Open, won in fine style by Wyndham Clark.

Trump International, Dubai

From – £135

You might not be a fan of the owner but there’s no denying he owns some top courses. Hanse’s design here opened in 2017, and it has gained a decent reputation amongst locals and visitors despite the multitude of neighbouring courses. As is usually the case with Hanse, you’re not going to face a slog off the tee, but it keeps you thinking. Hit the correct side of the fairway here to have a chance of getting close with your approach shot.