Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

Costa Brava used to be popular with ‘package holiday’ Brits bound for the beach towns of Tossa de Mar or Lloret de Mar. Now, more discerning travellers are discovering the wider Costa Brava area.

Stunning coastal scenery, magnificent medieval villages and a mild Mediterranean climate make it a perfect golf getaway with a host of added benefits.

Empordá Resort

Two hours north of Barcelona, Empordà Golf Club makes for an ideal base and with the development of the exquisite Terraveda Hotel, Empordà is now the perfect portal to this corner.

The two courses, Empordà Links and Empordà Forest, are a dynamic duo that golfers love to take on. There’s not much between the two but for my money, the Forest pips the Links in terms of playability. Avenues of tall pine trees and gently rolling fairways, seasoned with a splash of water, remind you this is not a stroll in the park.

• North Rhine-Westphalia: A traditional take on inland golf in Germany

• Belek: An unmissable golf hotspot in Turkey

Pals Golf Club

Also nearby is Pals Golf Club. The course is close to the beach, but you can hardly tell, so thick are the pines that line each fairway. The relatively flat terrain and copious trees make this more of a parkland, while the sandy subsoil is linksy and a joy to play off. This was Costa Brava’s very first course. Designed by Fred Hawtree in 1966, it has hosted the Spanish Open and several other major events. The course’s opening four holes are easy but as you progress into the canopy of umbrella pines, if they don’t catch you, the cleverly placed bunkers will.

The Ryder Cup

Camiral Golf & Wellness Resort has been selected to host the biennial bash between the USA and Europe in 2031. On the outskirts of Girona, Camiral, formerly known as PGA Catalunya, has been a contender for the event no less than three times over the past three decades. Now, it’s finally Camiral’s shot.

Built For Glory

The PGA Catalunya resort was built with the 1997 Ryder Cup in mind. That event ended up going to the southwest of Spain at Real Club Valderamma, the first European Ryder Cup to be held outside the British Isles. Seve Ballesteros led the European team to the first of seven consecutive victories at home, a streak that remains intact today.

The resort made a bid again in 2022 but lost out to Italy, which eventually staged the Covid-postponed match in 2023.

The 2031 event will be staged across a hybrid of the two golf courses that exist within the resort. The Stadium Course is long-established as one of the best courses in Europe while the adjacent Tour Course is more for us mere mortals with wider fairways and easier-to-putt greens.

• Tunisia: The next big golf destination in Africa

• Causeway Coast: A golf giant in Northern Ireland

Considered Spain’s No.1 and among the top five in Continental Europe, the Stadium routes through high-sided banks and a mélange of natural pines, firs and old oaks. Constant elevation changes create endless variety from hole to hole, the first dropping and doglegging left, a strong opener while the second gradually ascends again. Water graces the greens for the first five holes, but the Signature comes at the 13th. An open tee shot sets up for a green that sits perpendicular to the approach, out on a lake, wide but not deep, so laying up might be the wiser option.

The Stadium is a strong test for any level of golfer, demanding in length, with tricky bunkers and water hazards. For visitors, it’s essential to choose your tees wisely.

Hotel Golf Peralada

Just to the north of the town of Figueres near the French border, the Hotel Golf Peralada makes yet another very comfortable base with golf on the doorstep. Things have come along nicely here in recent years. The course is a rolling parkland through olive groves and pine trees, with the five -star Hotel Peralada as its centre.

—

Get more like this!

This feature first appeared in the 2025 bunkered Travel Guide and was written by David Whyte. For more like this, why not take out a subscription? International subscriptions also available.