Sign up for our daily newsletter Latest news, reviews, analysis and opinion, plus unmissable deals for bunkered subscriptions, events, and our commercial partners. Sign up Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions for bunkered events. Tick this box to receive regular email offers and promotions we'd like to send you on behalf of our commercial partners. Don't worry - we'll never share your data with them. Sign up Thank you for signing up!

If you’re planning that perfect golf getaway, Minthis resort in Cyprus should feature very high on your list of potential destinations.

Perched on a hilltop at the heart of a breathtaking Cypriot landscape, the resort offers fine dining, wellness and adventure as well as a stunning golf experience on its world-class championship golf course.

At the heart of a protected Natura 2000 site, Minthis is just a 12-minute drive from the city of Pafos and 40 minutes from Limassol. Framed with stunning mountain views, Minthis offers the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, making it one of the Mediterranean’s premier golf destinations.

• Sicily: Home to one of Europe’s best luxury golf resorts

• A golf trip to Austria will shock you. Here’s why.

Chief among its attractions is an 18-hole championship golf course, a real gem among Cyprus’ golf offering. Winding its way past a 12th-century monastery, it affords golfers incredible views of the Troodos Mountains and beyond. Designed by the legendary Donald Steel in 1994, the course has since been renovated by course designers Mackenzie & Ebert. It is the first golf club on the island to be awarded GEO certification, and it has since added two more sustainability awards.

Minthis’ offering isn’t all about the course, either. There’s the opportunity to take your game to the next level at the Minthis Golf Academy under the watchful eye of renowned PGA professionals.

It’s not just about the golf, however, and you’ll find plenty more activities to enjoy during your stay. The idyllic retreat is also the ideal place to explore the winding nature trails on foot or horseback, with 100 kilometres of paths. It’s a truly special experience you won’t forget.

• Greece: 3 golf courses you need to play on holiday

• Island life: One of Europe’s best golf retreats

Away from sport, you can take advantage of the incredible spa at Minthis. Opened in October 2022, it is one of the Mediterranean’s very best wellness facilities. Inspired by the natural surroundings of the island, it blends the restorative qualities of locally-sourced herbs and minerals with contemporary science to leave you feeling rejuvenated and restored.

For your stay, there is no better accommodation than the Suites at Minthis. Capturing the life and soul of the idyllic resort, the 39 one and two-bedroom suites are located just a short walk away from the rest of the world-class facilities. Chief among them for golfers is the Golf Executive suite, which offers stunning views of the aforementioned championship course from its first-floor location. Special rates are on offer for those playing multiple rounds, as well.

With all this in mind, isn’t it time you made Minthis the destination for your next great golf break?