Much has changed since humanity first discovered the joys of hitting a ball into a hole. But no matter how much we complain, it always seems to get cold and dark for a few months each year.

But golfers were not built to retreat timidly to their living rooms the moment the clocks go back. It’s an age-old tradition: pull on a few extra layers – maybe a gilet if you’re so inclined – and set off for the nearest tee box.

That doesn’t mean you have to freeze your fingertips off to have fun on the fairways, however. Ayrshire’s Dundonald Links has found a way to balance authentic winter golf with the creature comforts that we look forward to in the colder months.

Like so many Scottish venues, Dundonald has well over a century of history, but the modern course was crafted by links mastermind Kyle Phillips two decades ago. His design quickly earned a reputation as one of Ayrshire’s best (and trickiest) tests – a reputation that was only enhanced after Phillips returned to make improvements in 2021.

Suffice to say Dundonald does not shy away from the weather’s inevitable impact. The greenkeeping team keep the fairways in optimum condition all year round without resorting to the kind of terms that make players squirm: temporary tees, winter greens, closed holes. It’s you against the elements – at least while you’re on the course. Inside, it’s a different story.

In a time where the word ‘luxury’ is overused, Dundonald’s lodges are fully deserving of the tag. Every detail is tailored to golfers, from bespoke club storage space to Sky Sports on the TV. There’s even a sizeable practice green outside your door to keep putting long after the course has closed. With two, four and six-bedroom models, there’s something for every group – and if you’re travelling solo or with a partner, the resort’s hotel rooms deliver the same level of opulence in a slightly smaller package.

Each lodge puts full self-catering facilities at your fingertips, but on the top floor of the new clubhouse sits The Canny Crow restaurant. One of Ayrshire’s finest eateries, the restaurant’s sprawling panoramic windows overlook almost every hole.

You won’t enjoy those views over dinner, of course, it’ll be dark by quarter past four – but the golf and food are so good that you’ll barely notice.