If you’re looking for the perfect stay and play golf experience this winter, you’ll want to check out this exciting package from Trump International.

The five-star resort is now home to two stunning 18 hole championship golf courses, which adds up to what Trump International say is the greatest 36 holes in golf.

The Old Course has been a fixture at the Aberdeenshire venue since 2012 and is one of the finest in the country. If you’ve always hoped to play the spectacular links course, as well as enjoy a night of luxurious hospitality, then this package is ideal for you.

The offer is available through November and December this winter and gives golfers the chance to play one of the country’s best layouts, as well as stay and enjoy the splendour of the MacLeod House and Lodge, on site at Trump International, where you’ll be treated to one night of bed and breakfast.

What’s more, the package includes not one, but two rounds on the Old Course, making it the perfect stay and play deal for golfers.

Available from Wednesdays to Sundays, the Winter Stay & Play is from £460 per person per night, based on two sharing.

The Old Course at Trump International truly is one of the best in Scotland. As you work your way through the Great Dunes of Scotland, you’re offered stunning views of the north-east coastline. The course, which was designed by the esteemed Dr Martin Hawtree, also plunges into secluded valleys, creating a special experience you won’t forget in a hurry.

Away from the golf course, you’ll experience the MacLeod House and Lodge, which guarantees visitors unsurpassed luxury, comfort and service.

The five-star hotel is located in a historic Scottish mansion, which makes for a stunning setting. The property provides exquisite superior and grand deluxe guestrooms, intimate bar and dining facilities, and is the ultimate setting for dinner, bed and breakfast.

For more information on the Winter Stay and Play package, plus more offers from Trump International, click here.

About Partnership content

Some bunkered online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels.

This can take two different forms.

“Presented by”

This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser.

“In partnership with”

This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.