Just north of Porto, the five-star Vidago Palace resort combines one of the world’s leading hotels with an exceptional golf course.

Golfers can truly count themselves lucky if their next stop from the city’s international airport is the sumptuous Vidago Palace resort.

Tucked away in a small town near Portugal’s northern border, the salmon pink Vidago Palace hotel welcomes guests to a luxury retreat surrounded by mountains and forest.

The century-old palace, which sits at the heart of the Vidago Thermal Park, was initially known for its thermal baths but has been transformed into a five-star hotel that is outstanding in every detail.

A total of 70 rooms house guests and assure quality whatever your choice may be. In total, there are 37 Classic rooms, nine Superior rooms, eight Garden rooms, three Privilege rooms, eight Junior Suites, one Suite and three Grand Suites on offer.

So, whether you want a mountain view, private terrace or king-size bed, you can enjoy a stay fit for royalty, while indulging in a unique and memorable adventure in unrivalled comfort.

Elegance and sophistication are the common denominators of all the accommodation choices at Vidago Palace Hotel, though, and that extends to the modern spa.

Completely designed by architect Siza Vieira, the Spa stretches 2,500 square metres and boasts a contemporary layout fitted with high-quality equipment and facilities.

The multiple treatment rooms and swimming pools are the perfect place to unwind after a day on the 18-hole course at Vidago Palace.

A unique layout that was born in 1936 as a classic Mackenzie Ross design, it offers four sets of tees and measures just under 6,900 yards from the tips.

The course was later redesigned by Cameron & Powell and features all the hallmarks of a world-class parkland venue. The opening nine holes run through the valley and navigate a small stream, while the back nine moves into the hilly mountain side.

Nevertheless, it’s a manageable walk and the imposing hotel offers a stunning backdrop for golfers walking back into the clubhouse.

The golf offering does not stop there, however. For those who won’t to keep playing, or practice before heading out, they can take advantage of the on-site driving range and pitching area.

Playing under the year-round sun will build an appetite for the host of restaurants and bars inside Vidago Palace, too. The main restaurant ‘Salão Nobre’ is among the hotel’s most glamorous rooms, with a gigantic handmade wool carpet covering the floor.

Traditional dishes from northern Portugal offer a sophisticated sample of the region’s best food and menus from prestigious chef Vitos Matos capture Michelin-star quality.

From the restaurant to the golf course, luxury is ever-present and that is exemplified best in the hall – illuminated by golden wallpaper and framed by an inner balcony. Somehow, it looks even better at night, when original bronze and crystal chandeliers illuminate the space.

The landmark is enjoying a renaissance and with an emphasis on preservation and innovation, Vidago Palace stakes its claim as a bucket-list destination in the golf world.

This featured in our 2025 Travel Guide.