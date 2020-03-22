search
14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!

By bunkered.co.uk21 March, 2020
14 Club Challenge Dumbarnie Links funny Video Watch YouTube

By now, most golf fans will have seen the European Tour's sensational 14 Club Challenge videos with some of the world's top professionals. If you haven't, we strongly urge you to check them out.

Still, we couldn't help but wonder what an amateur version would look like. 

So, we sent two of our guys - one off five, the other off 16 - to Scotland's newest golf course, the brilliant Dumbarnie Links, to try it for themselves.

• Dumbarnie Links - The FIRST REVIEW!

• HOW FAR?! - Watch DJ hit huge left-handed drive

The result, it's safe to say, is VERY funny.

Who's your money on: David or Michael? 

And will either of them manage to hit the green?

• CONFIRMED! New date for year's first major!

• 5 simple ways to stay safe on the course

• The very best of golf on Netflix

REMEMBER: SUBSCRIBE FOR FREE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL!

