14 CLUB CHALLENGE - THE AMATEUR EDITION!

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

By now, most golf fans will have seen the European Tour's sensational 14 Club Challenge videos with some of the world's top professionals. If you haven't, we strongly urge you to check them out.

Still, we couldn't help but wonder what an amateur version would look like.

So, we sent two of our guys - one off five, the other off 16 - to Scotland's newest golf course, the brilliant Dumbarnie Links, to try it for themselves.

The result, it's safe to say, is VERY funny.

Who's your money on: David or Michael?

And will either of them manage to hit the green?

