Let's face it, we all want simple ways to improve our ball striking and consistency with our iron game.

In this video, PGA Head of Golf at Gleneagles, Andrew Jowett, gives us four short but very sweet tips on how to get the most out of our irons.

In this video AJ is making use of the new TaylorMade P•790, an iron that could prove to be a great fit for a lot of you.