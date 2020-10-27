search
6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF

6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF

By Cameron Adam22 October, 2020
golf coaching Winter Golf ping clothing Ping lessons Balfron Golf Society

6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF

By Cameron Adam22 October, 2020
golf coaching Winter Golf ping clothing Ping lessons Balfron Golf Society

The days of letting your clubs gather dust between October and April are over.

If you are serious about becoming a seriously good golfer, it’s time to use the winter months to make major improvements and ensure that you hit the ground running when the new season starts.

* The PING AW20 men’s collection is packed with must-have garments

* IS THIS THE KEY TO HOLING MORE PUTTS? | GOLF EXPLAINED

* Introducing... the top 5 drivers of 2020!

Of course, with typically colder and wetter conditions, comes the need to make subtle adjustments to your game. But what should you be tweaking and why?

bunkered’s resident PGA pro Cameron Adam is here with six simple tips to help you play to your potential this winter. Follow his advice in this video and we guarantee you’ll not only learn to love playing in the so-called off-season but you’ll be an infinitely better player by the time spring rolls around.

