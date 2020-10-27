6 ESSENTIAL TIPS FOR WINTER GOLF

The days of letting your clubs gather dust between October and April are over.
If you are serious about becoming a seriously good golfer, it’s time to use the winter months to make major improvements and ensure that you hit the ground running when the new season starts.
Of course, with typically colder and wetter conditions, comes the need to make subtle adjustments to your game. But what should you be tweaking and why?
bunkered’s resident PGA pro Cameron Adam is here with six simple tips to help you play to your potential this winter. Follow his advice in this video and we guarantee you’ll not only learn to love playing in the so-called off-season but you’ll be an infinitely better player by the time spring rolls around.