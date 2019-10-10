A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

In this episode of bunkered’s Epic Mission in association with Callaway Golf (Ep 6), our golfers were treated to a wet and windy round at Archerfield Links with a very special guest.



Three-time European Tour winner and Callaway Golf Ambassador Marc Warren gave Gordon, Darren and Ross some handy tips to help them in their mission to become better golfers.



Watch the video to see how they got on in the testing conditions.