A simple drill for perfect alignment | IMG Academy

A simple drill for perfect alignment | IMG Academy

By bunkered.co.uk29 August, 2020
Golf Lessons golf coaching Golf drills IMG Academy Alignment instant fixes

If you can find the perfect aim, all you have to do is pull the trigger.

But aiming at your target is not as easy as it sounds... until now.

Add this pin-seeking drill to your practice sessions and you'll slash your handicap in no time.

ABOUT IMG ACADEMY

IMG Academy is the world’s most prestigious sports, performance and educational institution. Established in 1978 with a pioneering concept known as the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy, it has since grown to become a global phenomenon.

With a world-renowned boarding school and noted sports camps, IMG continues to set the standard for total academic, athletic and personal development in youth student-athletes. 

The 600-acre, Bradenton, Florida campus annually attract hundreds of teams, groups and events for training and competition. Pro, Olympic and collegiate athletes leverage cutting-edge sport science to gain a greater edge on the competition. Adult athletes turn back the clock with sport instruction that hones their game, then unwind in a setting of contemporary luxury in the Legacy Hotel at IMG Academy. 

Corporate professionals become better leaders, teammates and communicators with dynamic retreats and IMG Institute programming.

To find out more, click here.

