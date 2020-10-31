A SIMPLE DRILL TO FIX YOUR SLICE | GOLF EXPLAINED

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)

HOW TO BECOME A BETTER GOLFER IN 4 MONTHS (Epic Mission EP 9)

HOW TO NAIL THE BUMP AND RUN | GOLF EXPLAINED

HOW TO NAIL THE BUMP AND RUN | GOLF EXPLAINED

How to escape the bunker every time | IMG Academy

How to escape the bunker every time | IMG Academy

HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy

How to turn your slice into a draw | IMG Academy

IS THIS THE KEY TO HOLING MORE PUTTS? | GOLF EXPLAINED

IS THIS THE KEY TO HOLING MORE PUTTS? | GOLF EXPLAINED

“How do I stop slicing the ball?"

It’s a question that has plagued coaches ever since the first golf shot was struck in anger.

* HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

*A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy

* REAL GAME CHANGERS – Titleist TSi metalwoods review

What many golfers don’t know is how achievable it is to fix if you have the right swing thought.

So spare 5 minutes, and learn how to swing the club on the path which will eradicate that wild left to right ball flight for good!