A SIMPLE DRILL TO FIX YOUR SLICE | GOLF EXPLAINED

By Cameron Adam30 October, 2020
Golf Lessons golf coaching Fix your slice quick fixes Video fairways

“How do I stop slicing the ball?"

It’s a question that has plagued coaches ever since the first golf shot was struck in anger.

* HOW TO MASTER THE HARDEST SHOT IN GOLF | GOLF EXPLAINED

*A simple drill for perfect timing | IMG Academy

* REAL GAME CHANGERS – Titleist TSi metalwoods review

What many golfers don’t know is how achievable it is to fix if you have the right swing thought.

So spare 5 minutes, and learn how to swing the club on the path which will eradicate that wild left to right ball flight for good!

