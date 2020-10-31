A SIMPLE DRILL TO FIX YOUR SLICE | GOLF EXPLAINED

“How do I stop slicing the ball?"
It’s a question that has plagued coaches ever since the first golf shot was struck in anger.
What many golfers don’t know is how achievable it is to fix if you have the right swing thought.
So spare 5 minutes, and learn how to swing the club on the path which will eradicate that wild left to right ball flight for good!