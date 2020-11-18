search
AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???

AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???

By David Cunninghame18 November, 2020
blades TaylorMade TaylorMade P•7MB TaylorMade P•770 TaylorMade SIM Max OS Irons Video

We would all love to put a full set of blades in our golf bag.

They look sensational, feel so pure and offer the ultimate control.

• TaylorMade P7MB, P7MC & P770 – FIRST LOOK!

The simple fact of the matter, whoever, is that the vast majority of us just simply aren’t good enough and consistent enough ball strikers to get the most out of a blade design.

• Watch our utility irons head-to-head test

In this video, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts one of his favourite blades, the TaylorMade P•7MB, up against the super game improvement SIM Max OS iron and players distance P•770 design to extol the benefits of blades and to highlight their shortcomings when in the hands of someone who struggles to consistently flush it out of the sweetspot.

• TaylorMade SIM irons – FIRST LOOK!

Watch the video and let us know if you think you’re good enough to put a full set of blades in your bag.

