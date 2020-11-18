AM I A GOOD ENOUGH GOLFER TO USE A SET OF BLADES???

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

We would all love to put a full set of blades in our golf bag.

They look sensational, feel so pure and offer the ultimate control.

The simple fact of the matter, whoever, is that the vast majority of us just simply aren’t good enough and consistent enough ball strikers to get the most out of a blade design.



In this video, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts one of his favourite blades, the TaylorMade P•7MB, up against the super game improvement SIM Max OS iron and players distance P•770 design to extol the benefits of blades and to highlight their shortcomings when in the hands of someone who struggles to consistently flush it out of the sweetspot.



Watch the video and let us know if you think you’re good enough to put a full set of blades in your bag.