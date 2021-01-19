The brand new TaylorMade SIM2 drivers have been built almost entirely from the ground up to deliver a new level of forgiveness, speed and distance.
Question is, do they deliver? There's only one way to find out.
Our man David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) was one of the first people in the world to get his hands on these clubs. In this video, he takes you through everything that is new with SIM2, SIM2 Max and SIM2 Max•D drivers and puts TaylorMade’s claims of more distance and forgiveness to the test.
How will they perform?