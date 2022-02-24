search
HomeVideos2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?

2022 Driver Test | Which one is going in my bag?

By David Cunninghame24 February, 2022
Drivers Callaway Rogue ST MAX LS Cobra LTDx LS PING G425 LST Srixon ZX7 TaylorMade Stealth Plus Titleist TSi3 Review Video

There so many brilliant drivers to choose from in 2022.

To determine which one I'll be using this year, I decided to take six of my favourite models onto the golf course for a head-to-head battle.

• FootJoy introduces incredibly stable Tour Alpha

• Motocaddy introduces revamped S1 electric trolley

The six drivers I test in this video are the Callaway Rogue ST MAX LS, COBRA LTDx LS, PING G425 LST, Srixon ZX7, TaylorMade Stealth Plus and the Titleist TSi3.

• The new TruFeel is Titleist’s softest golf ball

• PING unveils powerful i525 irons

I’ll let you know what I love about each driver, as well as some aspects that aren’t quite to my personal taste.

Watch the video and see which one will end up in my golf bag for the 2022 season.

