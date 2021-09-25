search
BUDDIES TRIP | Does Adare Manor live up to the hype?

By bunkered.co.uk21 September, 2021
Adare Manor Ryder Cup Videos Course Review The Bunkered Podcast Watch

Since re-opening in 2017 following a multi-million pound top-to-toe refurb, the five-star Adare Manor and Golf Resort has earned nothing but glowing reviews.

It also bagged the rights to stage the 2027 Ryder Cup. So, yeah, there’s a lot of hype around the place – but does it live up to it?

• Ryder Cup: Where to watch it on UK TV

• The ugliest US Ryder Cup outfits of all time

Eager to find out more, Michael McEwan and Bryce Ritchie – the hosts of The bunkered Podcast – travelled to County Limerick with our YouTube frontmen David Cunninghame and Cameron Adam to experience the place for themselves.

When they were there, they decided to have a Podcast vs YouTube match on the Tom Fazio-designed course, too, with a finale fit for the Ryder Cup itself...

