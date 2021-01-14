WHY THIS SHOULD BE YOUR NEXT SPLIT SET - Callaway Apex irons review

The Apex family of irons is back... and this time it’s bigger than ever.
Callaway’s Apex irons are renowned for their soft forged feel, fantastic all-round performance and stunning looks.
• Callaway Apex, Apex Pro & Apex DCB irons – FIRST LOOK!
• Callaway Apex & Apex Pro hybrids – FIRST LOOK!
For 2021 Callaway has decided to up its game once again by incorporating some of its latest and most advanced technologies, while also opening up the Apex family to golfers, who in the past, might have felt they weren’t ‘good enough’ to game an Apex iron.
In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame)will give you everything you need to know about the new Apex, Apex Pro and Apex DCB irons having put them head-to-head.