I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review

At the beginning of 2021 Jon Rahm signed for Callaway and decided to put a new set of Apex TCB irons in his bag.
Built with the needs of pure ball strikers in mind, this tour-inspired forged 1025 players’ cavity back iron is better player’s dream iron.
Rahm isn’t alone in deciding to put the TCB into play. Fellow Callaway staff professionals Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman and Sam Burns have all done likewise.
To find out why these irons are proving so popular on tour, and to discover how they perform, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) decided to take them out for a spin.
Watch the video to discover everything you need to know about the Callaway Apex TCB.