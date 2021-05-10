search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosI TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review

I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review

By David Cunninghame07 May, 2021
Callaway Jon Rahm Callaway Apex TCB Irons Review Video

Related videos

CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???
HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)
HOW TO SHOOT LOWER SCORES! (Epic Mission EP 8)
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
FOUR GOLF LESSONS WITH STEVE JOHNSTON – BIG CHANGES! (Epic Mission EP 7)
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
A ROUND WITH MARC WARREN (Epic Mission EP 6)
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
MASTER YOUR SHORT GAME (Epic Mission EP 5)
EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)
EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)
CUSTOM FITTING… IT WORKS! (Epic Mission EP 3)
CUSTOM FITTING… IT WORKS! (Epic Mission EP 3)
FIRST LESSONS (Epic Mission EP 2)
FIRST LESSONS (Epic Mission EP 2)
MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)
MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)
OLD SCHOOL 1-IRON vs TITLEIST 718 T-MB
OLD SCHOOL 1-IRON vs TITLEIST 718 T-MB
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 & M6 irons
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 & M6 irons
Inside the Mizuno Tour Truck
Inside the Mizuno Tour Truck
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
Callaway Epic Flash vs Rogue drivers
Callaway Epic Flash vs Rogue drivers
TaylorMade P760 irons review
TaylorMade P760 irons review
REVIEW! Srixon Z785 and Z585 irons
REVIEW! Srixon Z785 and Z585 irons
Mizuno JPX919 irons review
Mizuno JPX919 irons review
Odyssey Red Ball putter review
Odyssey Red Ball putter review
Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true
Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true
TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!
TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons - Everything you need to know!
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Ping G700 irons review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Prepare for an EPIC day at Kings of Distance
Prepare for an EPIC day at Kings of Distance
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods
Get clued up on the Callaway Epic fairway woods
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Mizuno irons: The full 2016 line-up
Mizuno irons: The full 2016 line-up
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family

I TEST JON RAHM’S NEW IRONS! – Callaway Apex TCB review

By David Cunninghame07 May, 2021
Callaway Jon Rahm Callaway Apex TCB Irons Review Video

At the beginning of 2021 Jon Rahm signed for Callaway and decided to put a new set of Apex TCB irons in his bag.

Built with the needs of pure ball strikers in mind, this tour-inspired forged 1025 players’ cavity back iron is better player’s dream iron.

• Callaway Apex TCB irons - FIRST LOOK!

Rahm isn’t alone in deciding to put the TCB into play. Fellow Callaway staff professionals Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman and Sam Burns have all done likewise.

• REVIEW – Callaway Epic 21 drivers

To find out why these irons are proving so popular on tour, and to discover how they perform, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) decided to take them out for a spin.

• Callaway Chrome Soft X LS – FIRST LOOK!

Watch the video to discover everything you need to know about the Callaway Apex TCB.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Clear the hips through impact
Watch
play button
Fix your grip with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Use your hands less during the golf swing
Watch
play button
Good balance is key to more consistency
Callaway
See all videos right arrow