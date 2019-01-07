Callaway Epic Flash vs Rogue drivers

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

The new Callaway Epic Flash drivers once again demonstrate why the brand is one of the leading innovators in driver design.

Truly, the performance on offer from the new Flash Face has to be hit to be believed.

Two years ago, Callaway introduced the original Epic drivers with their revolutionary Jailbreak technology. Epic is without a doubt one the most popular pieces of golf equipment released in recent years and the gains in performance and speed that Jailbreak delivered were simply incredible.

Last year we saw the introduction of Rogue that not only delivered ‘Jailbreak speed’ but also incredible levels of forgiveness.

What we have with Epic Flash is another game changing leap in driver technology that looks set to eclipse the advances of its forerunners.

In this video we decided to pit the Epic Flash Sub Zero up against its Rogue predecessor to see how the two stacked up against one another.