HomeVideosCallaway Epic Flash vs Rogue drivers

Callaway Epic Flash vs Rogue drivers

By David Cunninghame04 January, 2019
Callaway Callaway Epic Flash Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Callaway Rogue Drivers Artificial Intelligence New Gear Review Video

The new Callaway Epic Flash drivers once again demonstrate why the brand is one of the leading innovators in driver design.

Truly, the performance on offer from the new Flash Face has to be hit to be believed.

Two years ago, Callaway introduced the original Epic drivers with their revolutionary Jailbreak technology. Epic is without a doubt one the most popular pieces of golf equipment released in recent years and the gains in performance and speed that Jailbreak delivered were simply incredible.

• Callaway Epic Flash drivers – FIRST LOOK!

Last year we saw the introduction of Rogue that not only delivered ‘Jailbreak speed’ but also incredible levels of forgiveness.

What is Callaway's Flash Face and how does it work?

What we have with Epic Flash is another game changing leap in driver technology that looks set to eclipse the advances of its forerunners.

• REVIEW - Callaway Epic Flash driver is an "out and out distance machine"

In this video we decided to pit the Epic Flash Sub Zero up against its Rogue predecessor to see how the two stacked up against one another.

