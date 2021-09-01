search
THE WEDGES FOR EVERY GREENSIDE SHOT – Callaway JAWS Full Toe review

By bunkered.co.uk25 August, 2021
Callaway JAWS Full Toe Callaway wedges Callaway Wedges Video Review

The new Callaway JAWS Full Toe wedges are designed to give you control on all types of wedge shots, from chips, pitches, flops, bunker shots, and full shots into the green.

Callaway is also labelling them as ‘absolute spin machines’ thanks to some incredible technologies.

• Callaway JAWS Full Toe wedges – FIRST LOOK!

• Callaway Epic drivers - REVIEW

To put these new wedges to the test, David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) headed to golf course and attempted every type of shot you could face around the greens.

Watch the video and see how the JAWS Full Toe performed. 

