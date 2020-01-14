search
CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?

CALLAWAY MAVRIK DRIVERS - Should one of these be your new driver?

By David Cunninghame14 January, 2020
Callaway Callaway MAVRIK Callaway MAVRIK drivers Callaway MAVRIK Sub Zero Callaway MAVRIK MAX Drivers New Gear Video

To push driver performance to a whole new level you have to think like a Maverick.

Well that’s what Callaway’s R&D team believe.

Last year Callaway completely revolutionised the way it engineers its drivers with the introduction of Epic Flash and it’s A.I. designed Flash Face.

• FIRST LOOK! Callaway Mavrik drivers!

• Callaway MAVRIK Fairways & Hybrids - FIRST LOOK!

It was one of the standout drivers for 2019 and Callaway had its work cut out if it was going to push performance further than ever before.

• MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH – Is Callaway’s new driver longer???

That is why Callaway’s R&D team adopted a maverick’s rebellious and disruptive attitude.

They say MAVRIK is the finest combination of distance, forgiveness, consistency and feel ever built in a Callaway driver.

Watch the video and let David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) talk you through what makes the MAVRIK drivers Callaway's best ever.

