"I cannot find fault with it!" - Callaway Rogue ST driver REVIEWED!

Callaway has just unveiled its four-strong Rogue ST driver line-up... and we've been out on the golf course testing them.
Callaway firmly believes it has cracked the code of creating a driver family that can effectively combine maximum stability with maximum speed and distance.
• Callaway unveils new Rogue ST drivers
To find out how the new Rogue ST drivers stacked up, I headed to Dundonald Linksto give the Rogue ST MAX model an extensive test drive, while talking you through everything you need to know about Callaway's latest big sticks.
• Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls get 2022 upgrade
Watch the video above to find out why I was so impressed...