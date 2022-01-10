search
HomeVideos"I cannot find fault with it!" - Callaway Rogue ST driver REVIEWED!

"I cannot find fault with it!" - Callaway Rogue ST driver REVIEWED!

By David Cunninghame04 January, 2022
Callaway Callaway Rogue ST Callaway Rogue ST MAX Callaway Rogue ST MAX D Callaway Rogue ST MAX LS Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond LS Drivers Video Review

Callaway has just unveiled its four-strong Rogue ST driver line-up... and we've been out on the golf course testing them.

Callaway firmly believes it has cracked the code of creating a driver family that can effectively combine maximum stability with maximum speed and distance.

• Callaway unveils new Rogue ST drivers

To find out how the new Rogue ST drivers stacked up, I headed to Dundonald Linksto give the Rogue ST MAX model an extensive test drive, while talking you through everything you need to know about Callaway's latest big sticks.

• Callaway Chrome Soft golf balls get 2022 upgrade

Watch the video above to find out why I was so impressed...

