CAN AN UNPAINTED BALL HELP YOU PLAY BETTER??? - Wilson Staff Model golf balls review

By David Cunninghame11 December, 2020
Wilson Wilson Golf Wilson Staff Wilson Staff Model Wilson Staff Model R Balls Review Video

CAN AN UNPAINTED BALL HELP YOU PLAY BETTER??? - Wilson Staff Model golf balls review

By David Cunninghame11 December, 2020
Wilson Wilson Golf Wilson Staff Wilson Staff Model Wilson Staff Model R Balls Review Video

We’ve grown accustom to ‘raw’ finishes on wedges, but a raw golf ball? Now that is something new.

Wilson has added to its ever-growing Staff Model family of products with the introduction of the Staff Model and the Staff Model R golf balls.

• Wilson Staff Model golf balls - FIRST LOOK!

Both are advanced 4-piece urethane balls that have been developed alongside the brand’s Tour Advisory Staff members to deliver the kind of distance, high-level of spin and exceptional control you would expect from tour-quality golf ball.

• Wilson Staff Model CB irons - FIRST LOOK!

Both the Staff Model and Staff Model R are built to almost the exact same specifications but with one crucial and very interesting difference.

• Stewart Golf Q Follow review

The Staff Model R model is distinguished by its first of its kind raw, unpainted cover, that Wilson says will ensure aerodynamic consistency for greater accuracy.

• The must have winter golf mat

That's the theory anyway.

Watch as our man David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts that theory and both the Staff Model and Staff Model R golf balls to the test.

