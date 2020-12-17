We’ve grown accustom to ‘raw’ finishes on wedges, but a raw golf ball? Now that is something new.
Wilson has added to its ever-growing Staff Model family of products with the introduction of the Staff Model and the Staff Model R golf balls.
Both are advanced 4-piece urethane balls that have been developed alongside the brand’s Tour Advisory Staff members to deliver the kind of distance, high-level of spin and exceptional control you would expect from tour-quality golf ball.
Both the Staff Model and Staff Model R are built to almost the exact same specifications but with one crucial and very interesting difference.
The Staff Model R model is distinguished by its first of its kind raw, unpainted cover, that Wilson says will ensure aerodynamic consistency for greater accuracy.
That's the theory anyway.
Watch as our man David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) puts that theory and both the Staff Model and Staff Model R golf balls to the test.