CAN WE SMASH IT LIKE A LONG DRIVE CHAMP?

Long Drive champions hit the ball insane distances.
They regularly reach ball speeds of 228MPH, and carry distances of nearly 400 yards. So how is it possible?
• Is this how Pete Cowen can turn McIlroy's game around
• Scots club unveils stunning new clubhouse
To crack the distance code, David (@D_Cunninghame) and Cameron (@cameronadamgolf) explored 5 tips that Long Drive champions use to maxamise their distance.
• Brandel Chamblee excited by "intriguing" Bob MacIntyr
• "Forgotten" St Andrews course to be resurrected
Try one or two for yourself, and you could be hitting the ball longer than you ever have.