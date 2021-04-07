search
CAN WE SMASH IT LIKE A LONG DRIVE CHAMP?

By bunkered.co.uk05 April, 2021
CAN WE SMASH IT LIKE A LONG DRIVE CHAMP?

By bunkered.co.uk05 April, 2021
Long Drive long driving Driving Distance Driving Tuition lessons Video

Long Drive champions hit the ball insane distances.

They regularly reach ball speeds of 228MPH, and carry distances of nearly 400 yards. So how is it possible?

• Is this how Pete Cowen can turn McIlroy's game around

• Scots club unveils stunning new clubhouse

To crack the distance code, David (@D_Cunninghame) and Cameron (@cameronadamgolf) explored 5 tips that Long Drive champions use to maxamise their distance.

• Brandel Chamblee excited by "intriguing" Bob MacIntyr

• "Forgotten" St Andrews course to be resurrected

Try one or two for yourself, and you could be hitting the ball longer than you ever have.

