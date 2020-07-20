Callaway has designed these new golf balls to elevate its Tour ball performance to the next level through game changing distance, incredible feel, and exceptional control.
Callaway has designed these new golf balls to elevate its Tour ball performance to the next level through game changing distance, incredible feel, and exceptional control.
• Callaway unveils next generation Chrome Soft & Chrome Soft X
Callaway is claiming that the incredible performance its 2020 editions of the Chrome Soft and Chrome Soft X deliver is down to its continued commitment to improving its world-class golf ball manufacturing plant.
• REVIEW – How do the Callaway MAVRIK drivers perform?
The brand invested upwards of $50 million (yes fifty) over the past three years to revitalise the facility in Chicopee, MA through incorporating modern machinery and materials to provide best-in-class innovation and performance in every golf ball category.
• Odyssey Triple Track putters – A guarantee to hole more putts?
In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame)will fill you in on how Callaway has upped its golf ball game and the differences between the two models.