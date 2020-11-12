search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosARE THESE THE BEST-EVER CLEVELAND WEDGES??? - RTX ZipCore review

ARE THESE THE BEST-EVER CLEVELAND WEDGES??? - RTX ZipCore review

By David Cunninghame10 November, 2020
Cleveland Cleveland Golf cleveland wedges Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedges Review Video

Related videos

TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind Wedges – Tiger Woods’ secret short game weapon
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
TITLEIST VOKEY SM8 WEDGES REVIEW – How important are fresh grooves?
HOW TO PITCH IT CLOSE | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 4)
HOW TO PITCH IT CLOSE | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 4)
HOW TO PLAY A FLOP SHOT | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 3)
HOW TO PLAY A FLOP SHOT | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 3)
Review: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges put to the test
Review: Titleist Vokey SM7 wedges put to the test
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Ping G700 irons review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Simon Dyson talks Cleveland wedges
Simon Dyson talks Cleveland wedges
Cleveland TFi 2135 putters: All you need to know!
Cleveland TFi 2135 putters: All you need to know!
Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges: Gleneagles Trial Day
Titleist Vokey SM6 wedges: Gleneagles Trial Day

ARE THESE THE BEST-EVER CLEVELAND WEDGES??? - RTX ZipCore review

By David Cunninghame10 November, 2020
Cleveland Cleveland Golf cleveland wedges Cleveland RTX ZipCore Wedges Review Video

We all know that Cleveland make some of the best wedges in the game and have done so for decades.

The question is, do the all-new RTX ZipCore designs take the performance of the brand's wedges to a whole new level?

• Cleveland RTX ZipCore – FIRST LOOK!

Well Cleveland certainly think so and are making some pretty bold claims about these new wedges.

• What is bounce on a wedge?

Our man David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame)decided to put these new wedges and Cleveland's performance claims to the test.

• The must have winter golf mat

Watch the video to find out how the RTX ZipCore wedges performed and DC's thoughts.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
How to create more body turn
Callaway
play button
How to hit a fade
Watch
play button
A simple tip to help fight your slice
Watch
play button
Use your height to maximum effect
Callaway
See all videos right arrow