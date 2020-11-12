ARE THESE THE BEST-EVER CLEVELAND WEDGES??? - RTX ZipCore review

Cleveland TFi 2135 putters: All you need to know!

We all know that Cleveland make some of the best wedges in the game and have done so for decades.

The question is, do the all-new RTX ZipCore designs take the performance of the brand's wedges to a whole new level?

Well Cleveland certainly think so and are making some pretty bold claims about these new wedges.

Our man David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame)decided to put these new wedges and Cleveland's performance claims to the test.

Watch the video to find out how the RTX ZipCore wedges performed and DC's thoughts.