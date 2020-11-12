ARE THESE THE BEST-EVER CLEVELAND WEDGES??? - RTX ZipCore review

We all know that Cleveland make some of the best wedges in the game and have done so for decades.
The question is, do the all-new RTX ZipCore designs take the performance of the brand's wedges to a whole new level?
• Cleveland RTX ZipCore – FIRST LOOK!
Well Cleveland certainly think so and are making some pretty bold claims about these new wedges.
Our man David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame)decided to put these new wedges and Cleveland's performance claims to the test.
• The must have winter golf mat
Watch the video to find out how the RTX ZipCore wedges performed and DC's thoughts.