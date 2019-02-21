search
HomeVideosCobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs KING F8+ drivers

Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs KING F8+ drivers

By David Cunninghame15 February, 2019
Cobra Cobra Golf Cobra King F9 Cobra King F9 SPEEDBACK Cobra King F8 Drivers Review Video

Cobra’s new KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver promises more speed and distance by efficiently optimising both aerodynamics and a low CG for the first time.

Having now played several rounds with the F9 I thought it would be a good time to give you my thoughts on how this black and yellow beast performed.

• FIRST LOOK - Cobra introduces revolutionary KING F9 SPEEDBACK range

The tech highlight is new SPEEDBACK Technology, which, Cobra says for the first time in golf, successfully combines a highly aerodynamic clubhead shape with low CG.

• REVIEW - Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver

SPEEDBACK is a game-changing advancement in the way Cobra engineers its drivers. The combination of an efficient aerodynamic shape and an engineered weight structure on the sole, improves clubhead speed while maintaining a low, deep CG to create the most efficient transfer of energy to the ball.

• REVIEW - Cobra KING Forged TEC Black irons deliver on all fronts

So efficient aerodynamics combined with a low CG for more speed and longer drives. That’s what Cobra is promising but does the F9 deliver?

Watch the video to find out.

