Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs KING F8+ drivers

Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

Cobra’s new KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver promises more speed and distance by efficiently optimising both aerodynamics and a low CG for the first time.



Having now played several rounds with the F9 I thought it would be a good time to give you my thoughts on how this black and yellow beast performed.



• FIRST LOOK - Cobra introduces revolutionary KING F9 SPEEDBACK range



The tech highlight is new SPEEDBACK Technology, which, Cobra says for the first time in golf, successfully combines a highly aerodynamic clubhead shape with low CG.



• REVIEW - Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver

SPEEDBACK is a game-changing advancement in the way Cobra engineers its drivers. The combination of an efficient aerodynamic shape and an engineered weight structure on the sole, improves clubhead speed while maintaining a low, deep CG to create the most efficient transfer of energy to the ball.



• REVIEW - Cobra KING Forged TEC Black irons deliver on all fronts



So efficient aerodynamics combined with a low CG for more speed and longer drives. That’s what Cobra is promising but does the F9 deliver?

Watch the video to find out.