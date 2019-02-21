Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs KING F8+ drivers

Cobra’s new KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver promises more speed and distance by efficiently optimising both aerodynamics and a low CG for the first time.
Having now played several rounds with the F9 I thought it would be a good time to give you my thoughts on how this black and yellow beast performed.
The tech highlight is new SPEEDBACK Technology, which, Cobra says for the first time in golf, successfully combines a highly aerodynamic clubhead shape with low CG.
SPEEDBACK is a game-changing advancement in the way Cobra engineers its drivers. The combination of an efficient aerodynamic shape and an engineered weight structure on the sole, improves clubhead speed while maintaining a low, deep CG to create the most efficient transfer of energy to the ball.
So efficient aerodynamics combined with a low CG for more speed and longer drives. That’s what Cobra is promising but does the F9 deliver?
Watch the video to find out.