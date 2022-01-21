The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?

REVIEW - Are these Cobra putters the best that money can buy?

The simple way to flush your irons | with Ewen Ferguson

The simple way to flush your irons | with Ewen Ferguson

COBRA has engineered its new LTDx driver to hit a real sweetspot of design.

The LTD name may be one that is familiar to you. That is because in 2016 we saw COBRA introduce its LTD driver - the first to achieve zero CGna for low spin and fast ball speed performance.

• COBRA reveals new LTDx driver line-up



The LTDx family carries on the legacy of its forebearer by combining Zero CGna and 5,200 MOI. Now that not mean great deal to you, but it’s actually rather simple, with the LTDx you can expect faster ball speeds with extreme forgiveness.



• COBRA introduces powerful LTDx irons



There are three models to choose from, and in the video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) runs you through each of them, while also comparing the new designs with last year's RADSPEED.

• Bryson says he wants more distance in 2022



Watch the video and find out why David is such a big fan of COBRA's latest creations.