The driver that has it all? | COBRA LTDx drivers REVIEWED!

By David Cunninghame19 January, 2022
Cobra Cobra LTDx Cobra LTDx LS Cobra LTDx MAX Drivers New Gear Review Video

COBRA has engineered its new LTDx driver to hit a real sweetspot of design.

The LTD name may be one that is familiar to you. That is because in 2016 we saw COBRA introduce its LTD driver - the first to achieve zero CGna for low spin and fast ball speed performance.

• COBRA reveals new LTDx driver line-up

The LTDx family carries on the legacy of its forebearer by combining Zero CGna and 5,200 MOI. Now that not mean great deal to you, but it’s actually rather simple, with the LTDx you can expect faster ball speeds with extreme forgiveness.

• COBRA introduces powerful LTDx irons

There are three models to choose from, and in the video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) runs you through each of them, while also comparing the new designs with last year's RADSPEED.

• Bryson says he wants more distance in 2022

Watch the video and find out why David is such a big fan of COBRA's latest creations.

