HAS COBRA CREATED THE PERFECT DRIVER??? - COBRA RADSPEED review

COBRA's RADPSEED line-up of drivers is engineered to deliver greater speed and forgiveness for golfers of all skill levels thanks to a new internal weighting technology that has never been seen before.
To advance its driver designs to the next level, the engineers at COBRA came up with something radically new.
Radial Weighting is the result of the R&D team placing its focus on a well-known formula in engineering called Radius of Gyration.
Simply put, this formula is the distance from the club’s centre of gravity to each weight or technology location.
COBRA’s engineers discovered that by increasing the Radius of Gyration, and the distance between the new front and back weights, they could create the perfect blend of fast ball speed, low spin, and forgiveness in each of its three drivers.
In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) will put these claims to the test as he uses the RADSPEED and RADSPEED XB drivers.