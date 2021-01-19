search
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
There are no results available.
HomeVideosHAS COBRA CREATED THE PERFECT DRIVER??? - COBRA RADSPEED review

HAS COBRA CREATED THE PERFECT DRIVER??? - COBRA RADSPEED review

By David Cunninghame18 January, 2021
Cobra Cobra RADSPEED Cobra RADSPEED XB Cobra RADSPEED XD Cobra RADSPEED drivers Drivers New Gear Review Video

Related videos

COBRA SPEEDZONE DRIVERS – Are these Cobra’s best ever?
COBRA SPEEDZONE DRIVERS – Are these Cobra’s best ever?
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
REVIEWED! TAYLORMADE 2019 P790 IRONS!
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST T-SERIES IRONS!
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!
FIRST REVIEW! TITLEIST 620 MB & CB IRONS!
FIRST REVIEW! Titleist TS Hybrids & U-Series Utilities
FIRST REVIEW! Titleist TS Hybrids & U-Series Utilities
Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers
Ping G410 Plus vs Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs Mizuno ST190G drivers
Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs KING F8+ drivers
Cobra KING F9 SPEEDBACK vs KING F8+ drivers
FIRST REVIEW! Titleist 2019 Pro V1 & Pro V1x
FIRST REVIEW! Titleist 2019 Pro V1 & Pro V1x
TaylorMade M5 vs Callaway Epic Flash vs Titleist TS3 drivers
TaylorMade M5 vs Callaway Epic Flash vs Titleist TS3 drivers
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 & M6 irons
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 & M6 irons
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
FIRST REVIEW! Callaway Epic Flash drivers
Callaway Epic Flash vs Rogue drivers
Callaway Epic Flash vs Rogue drivers
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 driver & TaylorMade M6 driver
FIRST REVIEW! TaylorMade M5 driver & TaylorMade M6 driver
TaylorMade M3 vs M5 vs M6 drivers
TaylorMade M3 vs M5 vs M6 drivers
REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods
REVIEW – 2018 Srixon Z Series woods
TITLEIST TS3 DRIVER vs TITLEIST 917D3 DRIVER
TITLEIST TS3 DRIVER vs TITLEIST 917D3 DRIVER
REVIEW! Srixon Z785 and Z585 irons
REVIEW! Srixon Z785 and Z585 irons
Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?
Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?
Titleist TS metalwoods review
Titleist TS metalwoods review
Mizuno JPX919 irons review
Mizuno JPX919 irons review
Odyssey Red Ball putter review
Odyssey Red Ball putter review
Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true
Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true
TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know
TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know
TaylorMade M4 driver review
TaylorMade M4 driver review
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Callaway Rogue Drivers review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Cobra KING F8 metalwoods review
Ping G700 irons review
Ping G700 irons review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Wilson Staff C300 review
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Reviewed: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Check out PGA Show Demo Day - golf gear heaven!
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
Reviewed: FootJoy Tour-S shoes
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
TaylorMade M3 Driver first look & review
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Reviewed: Ping G400 driver & fairway wood
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P730 irons
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Vertical Groove Driver
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Callaway Apex MB & X Forged irons
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: Cleveland Launcher HB woods
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reviewed: FootJoy D.N.A. Helix
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
Reader testing: Skechers 2017 GO GOLF collection
How caddies map a course
How caddies map a course
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 T-MB
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 tour irons
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP3
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: Titleist 718 AP1
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Callaway Epic driver
Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver
Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family
Lowdown on the Srixon Z355 family

HAS COBRA CREATED THE PERFECT DRIVER??? - COBRA RADSPEED review

By David Cunninghame18 January, 2021
Cobra Cobra RADSPEED Cobra RADSPEED XB Cobra RADSPEED XD Cobra RADSPEED drivers Drivers New Gear Review Video

COBRA's RADPSEED line-up of drivers is engineered to deliver greater speed and forgiveness for golfers of all skill levels thanks to a new internal weighting technology that has never been seen before.

To advance its driver designs to the next level, the engineers at COBRA came up with something radically new.

• COBRA RADSPEED drivers – FIRST LOOK!

Radial Weighting is the result of the R&D team placing its focus on a well-known formula in engineering called Radius of Gyration.

• COBRA RADSPEED fairways and hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

Simply put, this formula is the distance from the club’s centre of gravity to each weight or technology location.

• Check out the incredible 3D printed Cobra putter

COBRA’s engineers discovered that by increasing the Radius of Gyration, and the distance between the new front and back weights, they could create the perfect blend of fast ball speed, low spin, and forgiveness in each of its three drivers.

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) will put these claims to the test as he uses the RADSPEED and RADSPEED XB drivers.

Other Top Stories

Tiger Woods: Inside his $41million Florida mansion
The very best pubs in St Andrews
The Scottish Golf Course Emoji Quiz!
24 lies every bad golfer tells
Doug Sanders: The extraordinary life of golf's original playboy

Quick Fault 'n' Fixes See all videos right arrow

play button
Don’t close your clubface at address
Watch
play button
The right swing plane will lead to more consistency
Watch
play button
Increase your power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s ball striking tips
Watch
See all videos right arrow