HAS COBRA CREATED THE PERFECT DRIVER??? - COBRA RADSPEED review

Get to know the Lynx Golf Black Cat driver

Get to know the Callaway Epic driver

Sub Zero: Callaway's most forgiving driver ever

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

TaylorMade M3 & M4 drivers – everything you need to know

Ping i500 & i210 irons are every better player's dream come true

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

COBRA SPEEDZONE DRIVERS – Are these Cobra’s best ever?

COBRA's RADPSEED line-up of drivers is engineered to deliver greater speed and forgiveness for golfers of all skill levels thanks to a new internal weighting technology that has never been seen before.

To advance its driver designs to the next level, the engineers at COBRA came up with something radically new.

• COBRA RADSPEED drivers – FIRST LOOK!

Radial Weighting is the result of the R&D team placing its focus on a well-known formula in engineering called Radius of Gyration.

• COBRA RADSPEED fairways and hybrids – FIRST LOOK!



Simply put, this formula is the distance from the club’s centre of gravity to each weight or technology location.

• Check out the incredible 3D printed Cobra putter



COBRA’s engineers discovered that by increasing the Radius of Gyration, and the distance between the new front and back weights, they could create the perfect blend of fast ball speed, low spin, and forgiveness in each of its three drivers.

In this video David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) will put these claims to the test as he uses the RADSPEED and RADSPEED XB drivers.