HomeVideosCOBRA SPEEDZONE DRIVERS – Are these Cobra’s best ever?

COBRA SPEEDZONE DRIVERS – Are these Cobra’s best ever?

By David Cunninghame19 March, 2020
Cobra COBRA SPEEDZONE COBRA KING SPEEDZONE COBRA KING SPEEDZONE XTREME Drivers Fairway Woods Review Video

Cobra’s new KING SPEEDZONE and KING SPEEDZONE XTREME look are two of the standout drivers for 2020.

Last year Cobra really stepped up its game with the launch of the KING F9 SPEEDBACK driver. It stood side-by-side with the likes of Callaway, TaylorMade, Titleist and PING’s offerings from last year when it came to overall performance.

• COBRA SPEEDZONE Driver – FIRST LOOK!

What’s more, its cheaper £349 price tag meant that it caught the attention of plenty of golfers.

• COBRA SPEEDZONE Fairways & Hybrids – FIRST LOOK!

The new SPEEDZONE drivers build upon the success of the F9 to ensure COBRA’s new offerings will be two of the top performing drivers this year.

• COBRA SPEEDZONE Irons – FIRST LOOK!

Watch the video and let David Cunninghame (@DC_bunkered) talk you through what makes the SPEEDZONE drivers Cobra’s best ever.

