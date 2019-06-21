search
HomeVideosCUSTOM FITTING… IT WORKS! (Epic Mission EP 3)

CUSTOM FITTING… IT WORKS! (Epic Mission EP 3)

By David Cunninghame21 June, 2019
Epic Mission Callaway Callaway Golf St Andrews Links Golf Academy Callaway Epic Flash Callaway APex 19 Callaway Rogue Steve Johnston Custom Fitting Video

In this episode (Ep 3), our four golfers receive a custom fitting for the latest Callaway gear at the St Andrews Links Academy Callaway Performance Centre.

Expect to see some truly remarkable gains in ball speed and distance as they get to grips with the new Callaway Epic Flash driver and its Flash Face technology, designed using Artificial Intelligence. 

• WATCH - MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)

They will also get their hands on the latest Callaway irons, including the Apex 19, Callaway’s fastest ever player’s iron.

• REVIEW - Callaway Epic Flash driver is an "out and out distance machine"

Watch the video to see how each of our four golfers got on as we give them tools they need to be successful in this four-month long mission to become a better golfer.

