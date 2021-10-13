search
DO THE TAYLORMADE P790 IRONS LIVE UP TO THE HYPE?

DO THE TAYLORMADE P790 IRONS LIVE UP TO THE HYPE?

By bunkered.co.uk08 October, 2021
TaylorMade TaylorMade p790 Irons Review Video Iron Play

DO THE TAYLORMADE P790 IRONS LIVE UP TO THE HYPE?

By bunkered.co.uk08 October, 2021
TaylorMade TaylorMade p790 Irons Review Video Iron Play

TaylorMade recently unveiled its third generation P•790 irons, and, following his initial review, our man David Cunninghame decided to re-evaluate them.

In many ways, the P•790 is the benchmark iron in the player’s distance category, offering the sleek looks and soft feel we all desire, while also providing almost game improvement levels of speed and forgiveness.

• TaylorMade 300 Mini Driver review

• TaylorMade P790 irons 2021 - FIRST LOOK!

Having tested the 790s extensively since their release, David headed to Gleneagles to give you his definitive outlook on these impressive irons. 

