Dumbarnie Links - THE FIRST REVIEW!

It’s the latest jewel in Scotland’s golfing crown… and bunkered were the first media to play it.
Introducing Dumbarnie Links.
Located near Upper Largo on the south coast of Fife, a little more than ten miles from St Andrews and directly across the water from Muirfield, this spectacular Clive Clark-designed links is scheduled to open to the public on May 16, 2020.
However, we were granted exclusive access to check it out at the beginning of March – more than two months before it officially opens its doors.
• Dumbarnie Links - HOLE BY HOLE GUIDE!
Our guys David Cunninghame and Michael McEwan played all 18 holes and have documented the experience in this vlog: the very FIRST Dumbarnie Links course review.
Want to play? Call 0800 085 1280 (UK) or 833 691 0403 (US & Canada); email info@dumbarnielinks.com; or log-on to dumbarnielinks.com
GREEN FEES 2020
Standard Rate - £235
Replay Round - £117
Fife Residents - £94
Scottish Golf - £115
Under-17s - £75