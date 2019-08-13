EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)

In this episode of bunkered’s Epic Mission in association with Callaway Golf (Ep 4), our four golfers receive a driver clinic from Steve and find out just how much added distance their new Callaway Epic Flash drivers can deliver.

Steve runs through his four keys to hitting longer, straighter drives. These are tips that any of you can make use of. It doesn’t matter whether you are a beginner or a scratch golfer – these driving fundamentals could be your ticket to improving your game off the tee and shooting lower scores.

Marrying up tuition with the right gear is key to maximising your driving distance. Find out the ridiculous distances our four golfers were able to gain once they had taken on board what Steve’s coaching and swapped their old drivers for the new Callaway Epic Flash and its Flash Face technology.

Watch the video to see how each of our four golfers got on as Steve helps them to improve one of the most important aspects of the game.