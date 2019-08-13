search
HomeVideosEPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)

EPIC DISTANCE GAINS! (Epic Mission EP 4)

By David Cunninghame13 August, 2019
Epic Mission Callaway Callaway Golf Steve Johnston Peebles Golf Club lessons Driving Driving Distance Driving Accuracy Callaway Epic Flash Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero Flash Face Video

In this episode of bunkered’s Epic Mission in association with Callaway Golf (Ep 4), our four golfers receive a driver clinic from Steve and find out just how much added distance their new Callaway Epic Flash drivers can deliver.

Steve runs through his four keys to hitting longer, straighter drives. These are tips that any of you can make use of. It doesn’t matter whether you are a beginner or a scratch golfer – these driving fundamentals could be your ticket to improving your game off the tee and shooting lower scores.

• WATCH - MISSION LAUNCH! (Epic Mission EP 1)

Marrying up tuition with the right gear is key to maximising your driving distance. Find out the ridiculous distances our four golfers were able to gain once they had taken on board what Steve’s coaching and swapped their old drivers for the new Callaway Epic Flash and its Flash Face technology.

• REVIEW - Callaway Epic Flash driver is an "out and out distance machine"

Watch the video to see how each of our four golfers got on as Steve helps them to improve one of the most important aspects of the game.

