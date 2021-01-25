search
HomeVideosEPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?

EPIC SPEED vs MAVRIK vs EPIC FLASH - Should you be upgrading your Callaway driver?

By bunkered.co.uk25 January, 2021
Callaway Callaway Epic Speed Callaway MAVRIK Callaway Epic Flash Driver Vs Driver Video Review

Callaway says its Epic Speed driver is its 'fastest ever'. Let's put that claim to the test, shall we?

David Cunninghame (@D_Cunninghame) compares the brand new Epic Speed with its brilliant MAVRIK and Epic Flash predecessors to find out just how far Callaway's driver designs have come over the past few years

• IS THIS THE FASTEST DRIVER WE’VE EVER TESTED??? - Callaway Epic Speed, MAX & MAX LS review

• HAS PING MADE ITS BEST EVER GAME IMPROVEMENT IRON? - G425 vs G410 vs G400

Watch the video to see the results of his launch monitor and on-course testing, as well as his thoughts on the performance, sound, feel and looks.

You might be quite surprised at the results...

