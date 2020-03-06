search
ESCAPE EVERY BUNKER… FIRST TIME! | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 2)

06 March, 2020
If bad bunkerplay is ruining your rounds, THIS is the video for you.

In the latest episode of our four-part short game special with Bob Vokey, the wedge legend gives bunkered.co.uk gear expert David Cunninghame the best bunker lesson YOU will ever have.

• Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

As well as technique, Bob explains which of his wedges you should use in various situations in the sand and why.

• Bob Vokey Q&A: "I'm still searching for that perfect wedge"

He also reveals which of the many legends of the game that he’s worked with were the best in escaping bunkers.

Give it a watch – your game will thank you for it!

New to the Bob Vokey Masterclass? Catch up on Episode 1 here!

