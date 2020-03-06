How to play the ball below your feet

How to play the ball below your feet

How to spend £500 in American Golf in 30mins

Subscribe to bunkered in 2018 for just £36!

REVIEWED - Is the Titleist AVX the ball you've been waiting for?

Titleist TS2 vs TS3 drivers - which one is right for you?

HOW TO CHOOSE THE RIGHT WEDGES | BOB VOKEY MASTERCLASS (EPISODE 1)

If bad bunkerplay is ruining your rounds, THIS is the video for you.



In the latest episode of our four-part short game special with Bob Vokey, the wedge legend gives bunkered.co.uk gear expert David Cunninghame the best bunker lesson YOU will ever have.



• Titleist Vokey SM8 wedges – FIRST LOOK!

As well as technique, Bob explains which of his wedges you should use in various situations in the sand and why.



• Bob Vokey Q&A: "I'm still searching for that perfect wedge"



He also reveals which of the many legends of the game that he’s worked with were the best in escaping bunkers.

Give it a watch – your game will thank you for it!



