If bad bunkerplay is ruining your rounds, THIS is the video for you.
In the latest episode of our four-part short game special with Bob Vokey, the wedge legend gives bunkered.co.uk gear expert David Cunninghame the best bunker lesson YOU will ever have.
As well as technique, Bob explains which of his wedges you should use in various situations in the sand and why.
He also reveals which of the many legends of the game that he’s worked with were the best in escaping bunkers.
Give it a watch – your game will thank you for it!
