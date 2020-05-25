search
EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED TO KNOW ABOUT SCOTTY CAMERON PUTTERS (2020)

Everybody loves a Scotty Cameron putter, right?

Since 1993, more than 500 worldwide tournaments and around a third of the men's major championships have been won by a player using a Scotty Cameron putter.

• New Scotty Cameron Special Select line revealed

Quite simply, if you want to hole more putts, you need to try a Scotty.

• 6 questions for... putter guru Scotty Cameron

Earlier this year, we got the opportunity to take a closer look at the new 2020 range of Scotty Cameron putters.

• Scotty Cameron introduces new Phantom X 12.5 putter

Watch this vid to find out what choices you've got... and which putter would be best for your game.

