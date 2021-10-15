search
THE SIMPLE WAY TO FLUSH YOUR IRONS | with Ewen Ferguson

THE SIMPLE WAY TO FLUSH YOUR IRONS | with Ewen Ferguson

By David Cunninghame15 October, 2021
Ewen Ferguson Iron Play Cobra Cobra KING MIM Cobra irons Tuition lessons Irons

THE SIMPLE WAY TO FLUSH YOUR IRONS | with Ewen Ferguson

By David Cunninghame15 October, 2021
Ewen Ferguson Iron Play Cobra Cobra KING MIM Cobra irons Tuition lessons Irons

Ewen Ferguson is having a brilliant season on the Challenge Tour and looks set to secure his European Tour card for 2022.

We met up with Ewen at Gleneagles to find out how he has taken his ball striking to next level, and how keeping things simple, along with good fundamentals, can make flushing your irons easier than ever before.

• WATCH - Ewen Ferguson's driving tips

• COBRA 3D Printed putters – FIRST LOOK!

Watch the video to discover how one of Scotland's hottest young talents can help your iron game.

